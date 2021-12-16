Reddit Files for IPO: Date, Price, and Valuation, Explained

Vivo Collaboration Limited SME IPO to open on December 20 and will close on December 23, 2021. Vivo Collaboration is a next-generation Cloud Telephony service provider with coverage in more than 135 countries. The one-of-its-kind platform that blends the best of PSTN and VoIP into one unified service suite. With VIVO.OOO Cloud Telephony services, enterprises can truly future-proof their telephony investments with the zero-CAPEX, low-OPEX model. Born with the vision to redefine all voice-centric communication by enabling enterprises to break free from the legacy PSTN-based communication, VIVO.OOO takes IP voice applications to a whole new level. The services include HD-quality audio conferencing redefines user experience, Cloud PBX leading to highly functional virtual offices, Cloud Call Center making distributed agents a reality, Ultra-capacity SIP trunks carrying concurrent calls, Single window management – IVR for all geographies, languages.

BUSINESS ・ 9 HOURS AGO