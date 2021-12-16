ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reddit Files for IPO: Date, Price, and Valuation, Explained

 17 hours ago
There has been a frenzy in U.S. IPO markets for the last 20 months. Social media companies have also joined the party. After Rumble and TMTG (Tump Media & Technology Group), which are listing through a SPAC reverse merger, Reddit has also filed confidentially for an IPO. Here are the details...

Fast Company

Reddit IPO: what we know about date, stock price, and shares

In what is sure to be one of the hottest public offerings in tech in years, Reddit has announced it has officially filed to go public. But for now, Reddit is holding its cards close to its chest and hasn’t revealed much information other than it will go public. Here’s what you need to know:
Coinbase Launching Retail Support for Altcoin That’s Surged 74% in Just Two Days

Coinbase is rolling out support for a crypto newcomer across its full suite of retail trading applications. The leading US-based crypto exchange says it’s adding Decentralized Social (DESO) to Coinbase.com, as well as the platform’s iOS and Android apps. Early this week, Coinbase added DESO to its professional...
pymnts

Reddit Confidentially Files Draft Registration with SEC for IPO

The social media platform Reddit is planning to go public and recently submitted a draft registration statement as part of its S-1 filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Total shares being offered, and the initial valuation, were not yet revealed — those numbers will be hashed out in...
Stamford Advocate

Reddit Files to Go Public

Reddit, the popular internet discussion platform valued at more than $10 billion, said it has confidentially submitted a draft registration statement with the SEC for a proposed initial public offering. Reddit announced the IPO filing Wednesday and had previously said it was contemplating going public. The company said its hands...
Money Morning

Two Stocks to Sell First Thing This Morning

"Buy the dip." You hear that nearly every day from talking heads on any network. And it's true: Buying a dip can be great advice for investors. It can be a way to build an invincible stock position. Buy the dip, and you can wake up one day with all the profits at less than 50% of the total cost the other guy paid.
Law.com

Reddit Files for IPO After Igniting the Year’s Meme Stock Frenzy

Reddit has encountered controversy for a relatively hands-off approach toward moderation on the site, which critics have said allows racism and violent speech to fester. Reddit Inc., the social media platform that helped fuel this year’s meme stock frenzy, said it has confidentially filed for an initial public offering.
Benzinga

Reddit IPO Stock

Are you looking to buy an IPO? With Sofi Active Invest you can participate in upcoming IPOs before they trade on an exchange. While 2021 will go down as the year of pandemic-related angst, for Wall Street hedge fund managers, their health crisis arrived in the form of supremely elevated blood pressure thanks to the meme-stock phenomenon. Through informally coordinated activity across social media boards, bold speculators deliberately bid up shares of publicly traded securities featuring stratospheric short interest.
theregister.com

SMACKDOWN! Reddit hires wrestling's investor relations head to helm IPO

Comment Reddit says it has "confidentially" filed an S-1 form with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) as part of the process to list publicly. The company, which boasts an online community of 52 million daily users (up 44 per cent year-on-year from its previous published stats), did not announce number of shares to be offered or price range.
blackchronicle.com

Vivo Collaboration SME IPO Date, Review, Price, Form & Market Lot Details

Vivo Collaboration Limited SME IPO to open on December 20 and will close on December 23, 2021. Vivo Collaboration is a next-generation Cloud Telephony service provider with coverage in more than 135 countries. The one-of-its-kind platform that blends the best of PSTN and VoIP into one unified service suite. With VIVO.OOO Cloud Telephony services, enterprises can truly future-proof their telephony investments with the zero-CAPEX, low-OPEX model. Born with the vision to redefine all voice-centric communication by enabling enterprises to break free from the legacy PSTN-based communication, VIVO.OOO takes IP voice applications to a whole new level. The services include HD-quality audio conferencing redefines user experience, Cloud PBX leading to highly functional virtual offices, Cloud Call Center making distributed agents a reality, Ultra-capacity SIP trunks carrying concurrent calls, Single window management – IVR for all geographies, languages.
DEALBREAKER

Reddit Files To Become Meme Stock Of Its Own

Antonio Zugaldia, CC BY 2.0 <https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0>, via Wikimedia Commons. Reddit injected a little life in the market at the beginning of this year, and it’s hoping to do the same at the beginning of next. Reddit Inc., the social media platform that helped fuel this year’s meme stock frenzy,...
investing.com

Crypto Flipsider News – Market Rally After Fed, Reddit Prepares IPO, Shiba European Exchange, Dogecoin Gets First NFT, Binance Indonesian Exchange, Tether Faces Another Lawsuit

Markets Rally After the Fed Meeting, Bears May Have a Short-Term Control. Reddit Files Confidentially with the SEC To Go Public. Shiba to List in European Exchange, First NFT Has Been Created on Dogecoin, Millenials and Gen Z to Gift Crypto, NFT. Binance to Launch Exchange in Indonesia, Kevin Durant...
Motley Fool

Stocktwits, Social Media Platform for Online Investors, Is Worth $210 Million

For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day. Long before Reddit's WallStreetBets community took the financial world by storm, internet-savvy retail traders were huddling together in another cyberspace to hash out which stocks would potentially finance their early retirements.
MarketRealist

Coinbase Glitch Causes Users to See Inflated Crypto Prices

Coinbase temporarily made some of its users trillionaires on Dec. 14 or at least made them feel like trillionaires. The crypto exchange dealt with a glitch that displayed extreme prices for certain cryptocurrencies. However, the tokens weren’t actually valued at the inflated prices. While some people made fun of the occurrence and created memes, other people weren't happy about the situation.
