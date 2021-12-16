Is there a ghost employee on your payroll?

So, you’ve just discovered that your employee has a side hustle. Either a second job or just a profitable hobby that they engage in after-hours. Is it any of your business?. The existence of side hustles is a controversial topic, especially for business owners who operate with a small, tight-knit team. After all, if your employee has a second job, are they really dedicating as much time to you as they should be? And if that side-hustle turns into a more profitable opportunity than what you’re providing, aren’t you just setting yourself up to lose an employee if you let it continue?

SMALL BUSINESS ・ 7 DAYS AGO