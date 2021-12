The Sixers lost a game-long battle against zone defense in their meeting with Miami, losing 101-96 at home in a game they will almost immediately want to have back. • Tyrese Maxey has been one of the only people consistently injecting fun into this Sixers season, so it felt fitting that his personal scoring run in the second quarter is what brought Philadelphia back to life after a miserable start. In need of a shot in the arm, the Sixers got exactly that from No. 0, who killed the Heat from all over the floor as Philadelphia made a run to make it interesting again.

