Fredericksburg man dies in I-295 crash in Eastern Henrico

A 41-year-old Fredericksburg man died when the car he was driving crossed into oncoming traffic on I-295, then ran of the road and crashed into trees shortly before 3 p.m., Dec. 15.

Virginia State Police officials are investigating the single-vehicle crash that killed Jamie Hardway. Initial reports indicated that Hardway was driving a 2016 Chevrolet Spark northbound near mile marker 21 on I-295 when his car ran off the left side of the interstate, crossed through the median and into oncoming traffic in the southbound lanes, then crossed over those lanes and ran into trees before overturning.

Hardway was transported to VCU Medical Center, where he died.