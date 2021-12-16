ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Fredericksburg man dies in I-295 crash in Eastern Henrico

By Citizen Staff
Henrico Citizen
Henrico Citizen
 17 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SbBkk_0dOZ21x600

A 41-year-old Fredericksburg man died when the car he was driving crossed into oncoming traffic on I-295, then ran of the road and crashed into trees shortly before 3 p.m., Dec. 15.

Virginia State Police officials are investigating the single-vehicle crash that killed Jamie Hardway. Initial reports indicated that Hardway was driving a 2016 Chevrolet Spark northbound near mile marker 21 on I-295 when his car ran off the left side of the interstate, crossed through the median and into oncoming traffic in the southbound lanes, then crossed over those lanes and ran into trees before overturning.

Hardway was transported to VCU Medical Center, where he died.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Henrico Citizen

Henrico News Minute – Dec. 16, 2021

A decision expected tonight on Henrico’s reapportionment plans; a Henrico woman wins nearly $271,000 in the Virginia Lottery; a nonprofit opens a new resource center in Henrico; a juvenile-involved shooting in Highland Springs; a man dies in a crash on I-295 in Henrico.
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
Henrico Citizen

31st Annual Valor Awards honor 3 Henrico officers, other first-responders

Three Henrico police officers were among the recipients of Valor Awards December 2 at a ceremony held at the Greater Richmond Convention Center. Officer Lawrence D. Pacifico Jr. received a 2021 Silver Award for his successful intervention with a person who was threatening to jump off a bridge, but whom he ultimately pulled to safety. Sgt. William R. Bodenhamer, Sr., and Officer Brian R. Wolfe received 2020 Bronze Awards for their efforts to safely manage and disperse a crowd after gunfire erupted during a pick-up football game.
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, VA
Henrico Citizen

Supervisors ask VDOT to lift Williamsburg Road restrictions

The Henrico Board of Supervisors is asking the Virginia Department of Transportation to lift limited access restrictions on Williamsburg Road between Technology Boulevard and Elko Road in Sandston, near the White Oak Technology Park. The board Dec. 14 passed a resolution making that request of VDOT, which implemented the restrictions...
SANDSTON, VA
Henrico Citizen

Henrico Citizen

Henrico, VA
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
271K+
Views
ABOUT

The Henrico Citizen is the hometown news source of Henrico County, Va., a suburb of Richmond and one of the most historic localities in the United States. Since 2001, the Citizen has provided the most comprehensive look at the issues, trends, people and events that matter to Henrico.

 http://www.henricocitizen.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy