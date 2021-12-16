ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Advocacy

Good citizen award? No thanks, young climate campaigners tell Welsh council

By Steven Morris
The Guardian
The Guardian
 14 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FSnHV_0dOZ1AmB00

Most youngsters chosen to receive a good citizen award would probably have welcomed the recognition and dutifully attended the ceremony and photocall with the local mayor.

But members of Young Friends of the Earth in the south Wales town of Pontypridd, who have been campaigning for changes to address the climate emergency, weren’t having any of it.

They turned down the award from Rhondda Cynon Taf county borough council (RCT) on the basis that the local authority needed to do much more to tackle the very real environmental issues faced in their area, which was devastated by flooding last year.

“We felt RCT wasn’t doing enough about climate change,” said one of the members, Alice Hanks-Doyle, 13. “It would have been hypocritical of us to accept the award. The council says they are planning stuff to help but if a fire is burning, you don’t say: ‘I plan to do this tomorrow.’ You don’t sit in the flames, you sort it out. They are sitting in the flames.

“The floods were horrible. I look out of the window and think in 10 years I may be next to the beach. The sea levels are rising, flooding is more frequent and people brush it under the carpet. I go outside after school and the air doesn’t feel fresh. Can I have fresh air please? Not an award.”

Young Friends of the Earth Pontypridd’s message to Rhondda Cynon Taf county borough council

The group, which has a core of about eight members, was also savvy enough to know that it might get more publicity for its cause if it turned down the award.

They viewed a YouTube clip of the moment in the film Brassed Off when band leader Danny turns down a prize to draw attention to the plight of ravaged mining communities and explains: “Us winning this trophy won’t mean bugger all to most people. But us refusing it … then it becomes news.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fQ4Ex_0dOZ1AmB00
Dan Wright, 12, Alice Hanks-Doyle, 13, and Ewan Wright, 14, of Young Friends of the Earth Pontypridd Photograph: handout

Dan Wright, 12, said: “If we had accepted the award, we might have got in the local paper. More people now will know what we’ve done. Perhaps they’ll join us on a march or do their own research on the climate. When I first heard about the award I felt excited but then thought they were trying to greenwash themselves.”

The council wrote to the group explaining that the good citizen awards were presented to “a small number” of people. A time and place was given for them to pick up their certificate and have their photos taken by the council’s photographer.

The children wrote back politely thanking the council but said they were not impressed at what RCT was doing to tackle the climate emergency.

Related: The climate disaster is here – this is what the future looks like

They flagged up that roads were still being built, suggested many more trees could be planted and expressed concern that pension funds have been invested in businesses that profit from fossil fuels.

The children concluded: “We did not start protesting to get awards, but because the people in positions of power were not acting. Accepting would be saying that we think RCT council is doing enough to protect our future – and it scares us that you are not.”

Andrew Morgan, the leader of the council, wrote back explaining the council had committed to being net zero by 2030. He set out a long list of measures that were being taken, explaining why it was still necessary to build some roads and how the council had worked hard to invest pension funds in more environmentally friendly ways. He also said they were exploring how trees and peat bogs could be used to capture and store carbon.

An RCT council spokesperson said: “The council was disappointed to hear that Young Friends of the Earth, Pontypridd felt that they were unable to accept the mayor’s good citizen award. The award was granted in recognition of the hard work that they undertake, as they help to raise awareness and put climate change at the forefront of people’s minds.

“The council understands that they are passionate about making a change and it indeed shares this passion and has recently launched its “Think Climate RCT’ campaign to support its commitment to Climate Change in RCT.”

Another FoE campaigner, Rowan Moon, 10, was not swayed. He said he still felt traumatised by the floods. “It could happen again. We have to prepare.” Asked what he thought of RCT’s response, he echoed Greta Thunberg’s dismissal of global leaders’ promises: “Blah, blah, blah.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Free tree for every Welsh household in climate initiative

Some will plant a modest fruit tree in their small back garden while those with more space might plump for a sapling that will, hopefully, grow into a mighty oak. Over the next year or so every household in Wales is to be offered a free tree to plant as part of a Welsh government call to arms in the fight against the climate emergency.
ENVIRONMENT
The Guardian

Mystery disease kills gay men – archive, 1981

Boston: A wave of pneumonia and cancer that is killing homosexual men across the United States has been traced to a breakdown in the body’s disease-fighting system that turns harmless germs into killers, researchers say. The condition – so new it does not yet have a name – has...
HEALTH
101.9 KING FM

Cheyenne Resident Wins Global Citizen Award

You love to see stories like these, where people that work really hard in the community to make it a better place, get national recognition. Especially when they're doing it for the sake of being a good person and not hunting down awards. Though, you could say that there's a place for the latter.
CHEYENNE, WY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greta Thunberg
chronicle-express.com

Toole presented with FLRWA 2021 Citizens Award

GENEVA -- The Finger Lakes Regional Watershed Alliance (FLRWA) has honored volunteer Maura Toole of the Seneca Lake Pure Waters Association with its 2021 Citizens Award. This award is given to an individual who contributes significantly to the alliance’s cause of protecting the water quality of the Finger Lakes.
ENVIRONMENT
BBC

Hertfordshire County Council meetings should be virtual, says leader

The leader of a county council has called upon the government to let council meetings go back online. Conservative Richard Roberts, in charge of Hertfordshire County Council, said meetings should be held virtually due to the rise in Covid cases. The government previously allowed them to be held online, until...
POLITICS
Smithonian

Young People are Stepping Up in Climate Conversations

It is by now, a familiar scene - a climate conference somewhere in the world like the recent COP26 gathering in Glasgow. Thousands of young people on the front lines outside, protesting and demanding the global changes they deserve and that the world needs. Their actions hold the world accountable, and demonstrate the role they can and want to play in the conversation.
ENVIRONMENT
BBC

Racism: Vaughan Gething describes 'regular' everyday prejudice

Welsh politician Vaughan Gething said he still encounters prejudice on a "regular" basis. Mr Gething said people have assumed he was a member of staff when going out to eat at restaurants with his wife. "If I were a white man, relatively smart dressed, going to a place like that,...
SOCIETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Good Citizen#Climate Change#Uk#Welsh Council#Rct
The Independent

Wildlife photographer raises urgent funds to protect Africa’s ecosystems

Acclaimed American photographer and storyteller Drew Doggett is helping create Space for Hope this festive season by raising critical awareness and funds for Space for Giants, a conservation charity.For each donation made to the campaign, Space for Giants will send donors a digital copy of Drew’s extraordinary Mighty Tusker image as a thank you and to act as a reminder of the impact we can have when we work together.The funds will help prevent human-elephant conflict in Kenya. As elephants and humans coexist in ever more constrained spaces, the need for human-elephant coexistence is only intensifying. By constructing electric fences...
ADVOCACY
Curry Coastal Pilot

Letter: Thank you mayor, council

I want to congratulate the mayor and the City Council of Brookings on their efforts in managing the homeless situation. Even though I don't live in Brookings, what happens in Brookings effects all of Curry county. To understand how not to manage the homeless situation, you just need to take...
BROOKINGS, OR
iheart.com

NYC Council Gets Ready To Authorize Voting For Non-Citizens

800,000 non-citizens may soon have the right to vote in New York City. The City Council is getting ready to pass a bill giving voting rights to green card holders and deferred action recipients. They'd be allowed to cast ballots for Mayor, City Comptroller and the Council, but not for...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
BBC

Leominster Town Council 'strongly' opposes housing estate

A town council has "strongly" opposed a planned 118-home estate. The bid for the homes in Leominster, Herefordshire, had already drawn more than 150 formal objections, mostly highlighting concern about road access. The highways department at Herefordshire Council has "found the layout broadly acceptable", the Local Democracy Reporting Service says.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
Country
U.K.
Ellsworth American

Gulf of Maine Council presents awards

HALIFAX, Nova Scotia — During a virtual ceremony hosted by the Nova Scotia Department of Intergovernmental Affairs from Halifax, Nova Scotia, on Dec. 9, the Gulf of Maine Council presented international awards to honor individuals, businesses and organizations that have made a significant difference in protecting the health and sustainability of the Gulf of Maine watershed. The 2021 awards ceremony recognized 14 award winners from Canada and the United States.
ADVOCACY
BBC

Suffolk MPs call for funding equality for SEND pupils

Seven MPs have called on the education secretary to address special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) funding inequalities affecting a county. The Suffolk Conservative MPs called for a review in a letter to Nadhim Zahawi. According to the letter, funding per-pupil from the High Needs Budget was £56 lower in...
POLITICS
The Guardian

Michael Nesmith obituary

Being the member of the Monkees dubbed “the Smart One” was not an unqualified blessing for Michael Nesmith, who has died aged 78 of heart failure. As the songwriterly intellectual of the hugely successful 1960s pop group, he was deeply frustrated by the shallowness of teen idoldom. Throughout...
ENTERTAINMENT
The Guardian

Colbert on Chris Wallace’s move to CNN: ‘There goes Fox News’s last shred of credibility’

“It has been a crazy and bewildering year,” said Stephen Colbert to kick off his final week of Late Shows for 2021, a year of political chaos, an attempted coup, extreme weather events and the continual bottoming-out of rightwing media. Things have gone so off the rails at Fox, the Late Show host explained, that even Chris Wallace, one of Fox News’s veteran broadcast journalists, announced this weekend that he would leave the network for CNN+ after 18 years.
CELEBRITIES
The Guardian

Woman admits abusing pet marmoset she offered cocaine and flushed toilet on

A woman has pleaded guilty to abusing her pet marmoset, including offering cocaine to the primate and attempting to flush it down the toilet. A court heard how Vicki Holland was aggressive towards the primate, which is native to tropical forests in Central and South America. The monkey’s treatment was shown to the RSPCA after videos were discovered on Holland’s phone by Gwent police after a drug raid at her home.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Guardian

The Guardian

81K+
Followers
40K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy