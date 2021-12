We were setting record high temperatures Wednesday ahead of the storms, in the low/mid 60s. Today, the opposite. We are behind the cold front that brought us the severe weather Wednesday, allowing for the cold air to settle back into our area. Look for highs to be about 30-35° cooler than Wednesday, with high expected to reach the lower 30s. The wind will have a bite to it then today, with wind chills in the middle to upper teens expected! Bundle up!

ENVIRONMENT ・ 19 HOURS AGO