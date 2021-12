Lockheed Martin, the US military's biggest contractor, announced it will add open RAN software from Radisys to its new 5G-focused portfolio of products for military users. "With key collaborators such as Radisys, we can accelerate development and deployment of 5G.MIL network capabilities that benefit our defense and national security customers," said Dan Rice, vice president of Lockheed Martin's new "5G.MIL" business unit, in a release. "Resilient mesh communications create a network effect that raises the deterrence capability of US and coalition forces, while improving battlefield effectiveness, should deterrence fail."

TECHNOLOGY ・ 4 DAYS AGO