Five games studios receive share of £2.1m UK Global Screen Fund

gamesindustry.biz
 16 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe British Film Institute has awarded more grants as part of its UK Global Screen Fund, with five going to games developers. A total of 25 awards were issued across a mix of film, TV, animation and games firms, meaning video games represented a fifth of the current...

www.gamesindustry.biz

Comments / 0

gamesindustry.biz

BAFTA names new head of games

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts, better known as BAFTA, has named its new head of games. The position has gone to Luke Hebblethwaite, who joins from trade body UKIE where he spent more than five years in the role of insight and innovation manager. He will report...
Reuters

Global rally lifts UK shares ahead of BoE decision

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window) Dec 16 (Reuters) - UK shares rose on Thursday, tracking gains in global markets after the U.S. Federal Reserve’s strong economic outlook, while focus shifted to the Bank of England’s meeting later in the day.
TechCrunch

Google’s Africa Investment Fund makes first investment in Uganda’s SafeBoda

The undisclosed investment comes two months after Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai announced the tech giant’s intentions to commit $1 billion over the next five years in “tech-led initiatives”, which includes a $50 million Africa Investment Fund targeted at early- and growth-stage startups on the continent. He made this known at the Google for Africa event in October.
gamesindustry.biz

Nexon to merge two subsidiary studios

Games publisher Nexon has announced that it will combine two of its owned developers into a singular studio. Korean developer Nexon GT, known best for its RPG and mobile titles, and Nat Games, which is currently working on upcoming title Project Magnum, will merge into one team, and the new entity will become Nexon Games.
gamesindustry.biz

How GIANTS Software embraced self-publishing for the record-breaking launch of Farming Simulator 22

An ambitious newcomer, coming to grips with the realities of running their own operation and learning as they go. The cinematic for GIANTS Software's latest entry in the Farming Simulator series depicts the journey of a new farmer, but could easily tell the story of its creators taking on self-publishing during a global pandemic. While this approach would reap record-breaking benefits for the release of Farming Simulator 22 in November, GIANTS Software's road to self-publishing began in 2016, when it started building up its internal departments.
gamesindustry.biz

Aniplex acquires Fate/Grand Order development team

Anime production company Aniplex has acquired the development arm of DelightWorks, the studio behind Japanese mobile title Fate/Grand Order. As part of the acquisition, the division will be rebranded into a new company, which is currently unnamed. The remaining parts of DelightWorks will continue to operate independently. Aniplex, itself a...
gamesindustry.biz

TinyBuild's complementary acquisition of Versus Evil

Over the last few years, it feels like a new indie publisher is announced almost every week. It is far rarer for one such publisher to buy another. At the tail end of November, Hello Neighbor publisher TinyBuild announced it has purchased RPG specialist Versus Evil and its QA subsidiary Red Cerberus in a deal worth up to $31.3 million.
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
Deadline

Global Screen Fund Awards; Rotterdam Sets Opening Film & Cinemart Lineup; Century 21 Films Sells ‘Nebula-75’ To Japan; Climbing Feature Sets Release Date And Trailer – Global Briefs

UK Global Screen Fund Awards The UK Global Screen Fund, backed by DCMS and administered by the BFI, has awarded a further £2.1M ($2.8M) to UK companies through its £7M ($9.3M) International Business Development strand. The financial support will provide companies from around the UK with funding for business strategies to create, acquire and exploit Intellectual Property (IP) for increased international revenue, activities and profile.d The awards come in the form of non-repayable grants and range between £50,000 ($66,368) and £117,600 ($156,000) in total over a three-year period. Companies to benefit from this round include Number 9 Films (Mothering Sunday), The...
Screendaily

Number 9 Films, Warp Films, Good Chaos secure funding from UK Global Screen Fund

Stephen Woolley and Elizabeth Karlsen’s Number 9 Films, Sheffield-based production firm Warp Films, and Mike Goodridge’s Good Chaos are among 25 companies to receive a total of £2.1m in the latest awards from the UK Global Screen Fund. Allocated through the £7m fund’s International Business Development strand,...
gamesindustry.biz

Vertigo Games' After The Fall earned $1.4m in 24 hours

Vertigo Games' After the Fall has earned over $1.4 million within the first 24 hours of its launch. The virtual reality first-person shooter, which released on December 9, has sold more on launch day than Vertigo's previous title, Arizona Sunshine, did during its entire first month on sale. Arizona Sunshine...
gamesindustry.biz

Square Enix pulls Final Fantasy 14 from sale due to server issues

Final Fantasy 14 is being temporarily suspended from sale due to ongoing issues with its servers following the title's sudden surge in user numbers. The game's servers have been congested since the early access launch of its Endwalker expansion, and its official release on December 7. Players have had to queue to login to the game, sometimes for several hours.
aithority.com

Australian Open And Infosys Extend Digital Innovation Partnership Until 2026

The extended collaboration with Tennis Australia will introduce enhanced broadcast match statistics and new initiatives to make tennis more accessible for all, while continuing to develop innovative digital stakeholder experiences. Infosys a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, announced an extension of its digital innovation partnership with the...
blooloop.com

7thSense collaborates with UK tech firm for future project

7thSense, the multi-award-winning media solutions specialist, has announced it will be working in partnership with PHABRIX on a new project. Established in 2004, 7thSense are specialists in advanced media serving, pixel management and show control. Its clients are found in sectors including amusement parks, science museums, planetariums and entertainment venues. Its services are often used for digital signage, live events and projection-mapped installations.
aithority.com

Flutterwave Taps Wizkid As Global Brand Ambassador To Launch New Remittance Solution, Send

The deal teams up Africa’s renowned artist with Africa’s leading payment provider to seamlessly drive remittances in Africa. Flutterwave, Africa’s leading payments technology company, announces Grammy Award-winning international artist, Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun, popularly known as Wizkid, as its Global Brand Ambassador. Flutterwave also announces the launch of Send, a remittance solution, aimed to increase remittance flow and uptake to the African continent.
Las Vegas Herald

Blockchain Distributed Ledger Technology Market: Growing Demand and Growth Opportunity | IBM, Deloitte, Monax Industries

Latest update report on Blockchain Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) Market Size, Share, Growth, Industry Trends and Forecast by 2028. This report is highly predictive as it holds the overall market analysis of the topmost companies into the Blockchain Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) industry. With the classified Blockchain Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) market research based on various growing regions, this report provides leading players portfolio along with sales, growth, market share and so on. The Market research report on Blockchain Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) has integrated the analysis of different factors that boost the Blockchain Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) market's growth. It establishes trends, restraints and drivers that transform the Blockchain Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) market in either a positive or negative manner. The detailed information is based on current Blockchain Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) market trends and historic achievements.
Reuters

Vodafone, Orange keen for telecoms consolidation in Spain, local CEOs say

MADRID, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Britain's Vodafone (VOD.L) and France's Orange (ORAN.PA) are keen to play a role in any consolidation of Spain's highly competitive telecom sector, local chief executives for the two companies said on Thursday. Vodafone's local CEO Colman Deegan said lower competition would help operators build the...
thefastmode.com

India's Airtel Rolls Out Avanseus’ Predictive Maintenance Solution

Bharti Airtel (Airtel) has announced the roll-out of Avanseus’ predictive maintenance (PdM) solution across its operations. The expansion follows the successful trial and commercial deployment of the solution across Airtel’s transport, enterprise, and core networks. Avanseus PdM applies the principles of AI analytics to Airtel’s rich network data...
