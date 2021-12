Scotland’s first minister Nicola Sturgeon has urged Scots to “stay at home” for now as she strengthened her warning about the rise of the omicron variant.Ms Sturgeon urged people to “reduce your contact” with others households as she warned that omicron is likely to be the dominant strain of Covid in Scotland from tomorrow.“For now, please stay at home much more than you normally would, and as much as is feasible,” the SNP leader said during her statement in the Scottish parliament on Thursday.Although Ms Sturgeon stressed she was not introducing legal rules at this stage, she warned that...

U.K. ・ 15 HOURS AGO