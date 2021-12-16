ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Facebook ADMITS its ‘fact-checkers’ are OPINION BASED

 16 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a truly astonishing admission, Facebook recently confessed that its ‘fact-checkers’ actually make opinion based decisions....

Why You Need To Delete, Not Just Deactivate, Your Facebook Account

Facebook may be the 800-pound gorilla of social media platforms, but the company’s business practices are leading many users to abandon it. In recent years, Facebook has been embroiled in one scandal and issue after another and has become synonymous with abuse of privacy. The Cambridge Analytica scandal was one of the biggest such examples, with the private data of tens of millions of users misused for political reasons (via The New York Times). Users are also coming to the realization that, as with many free services, the user is the product. Facebook doesn’t provide the services it does out of the goodness of its heart — it counts on being able to collect, mine, and monetize every scrap of data it can from its users.
WhatsApp now supports cryptocurrency payments in the US

Don't Miss: Friday’s deals: Last chance to get 100+ crazy Amazon Black Friday deals Facebook (now Meta) wanted to launch a cryptocurrency payment service of its own a few years ago. The idea was that people would use it together with a Facebook-made digital wallet to send and receive money via chat apps like Messenger or WhatsApp. Called Libra, the project saw plenty of resistance from users and regulators, and Facebook seemingly abandoned it. But the company didn’t give up altogether. The metaverse teasers from Mark Zuckerberg included cryptocurrency references just a few weeks ago. Fast-forward to mid-December, and WhatsApp has now...
Policymakers play whack-a-mole on social media

This is the web version of Data Sheet, a daily newsletter on the business of tech. Sign up to get it delivered free to your inbox. Following Wednesday’s mostly-deserved congressional flogging of Instagram chief Adam Mosseri, I couldn’t shake a foundational question about social media reform: What is the tangible, realistic end goal here?
Top Meta exec blames users for spreading misinformation

(CNN) — Individual users, not tech platforms, shoulder the responsibility for the spread of misinformation online, according to Andrew Bosworth, a top exec at Meta, the company formerly known as Facebook. In an interview over the weekend with Axios on HBO, Bosworth said it is not up to Meta...
Facebook making people called meta disappear

Five days after Facebook changed its name to Meta, an Aussie disabled artist found herself kicked off all social media and effectively invisible. In October, Thea-Mai Baumann, an Australian artist and technologist, found herself sitting on prime internet real estate. In 2012, she had started an Instagram account with the handle @metaverse, a name she used in her creative work.
Facebook reportedly stole the @Metaverse handle from an Australian artist

The concept of the Metaverse existed long before Mark Zuckerberg announced that Facebook would be changing its name to Meta earlier this year, but you’d have a hard time telling the company that. According to a report from The New York Times, an Australian artist who had the handle @Metaverse on Instagram saw her account suddenly taken away from her.
Facebook has sold ads comparing the vaccine to Holocaust

(CNN/KPIX/CNN Newsource) - Facebook has reportedly made hundreds of thousands of dollars selling ads that promote anti-vaccine messages and compare America's COVID-19 response to Nazi Germany. In one ad, Facebook promoted a sweater emblazoned with the words "I'm originally from America but I currently reside in 1941 Germany." Despite Facebook's...
Opinion | Texting is a language of its own

The rise of texting in the 21st century has come crashing down like a meteor on the “dinosaurs” who grew up on telegraphs not too long ago. While there are standard linguistic rules for writing and speaking, texting merges the two together, breaking off as a new branch of language. While “text dictionaries” exist and how-to guides can get you to partial fluency, certain rules of texting go unspoken.
Facebook's head of Messenger leaving company in 2022 as executive exodus continues

Facebook's executive exodus continued on Tuesday with Stan Chudnovsky, the head of the company's Messenger division, announcing that he will be leaving in 2022. Chudnovsky's departure comes after more than three years of running the company's Messenger service. Chudnovsky will stay at Facebook until the second quarter of 2022. Facebook's...
Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen has book deal

NEW YORK (AP) — The former Facebook manager who startled the world this fall by leaking tens of thousands of internal documents and accusing her former employer of caring more about money than about public safety has a book deal. Little, Brown and Company announced Thursday that it had...
