Sen. Joe Manchin has a big choice to make — and it’s not just whether to give President Joe Biden’s sweeping agenda a decisive vote of approval. The West Virginia Democrat is weighing whether to run for reelection in 2024 in a state that Donald Trump won by nearly 40 points last year — a fact that his allies have squarely in mind as they court a vote that can either give Biden’s bill historic approval or cause his agenda to collapse amid a sea of bitter party acrimony.

