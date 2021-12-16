Man Found Guilty Of Sharing Child Porn

File Photo

FREEHOLD – A Tinton Falls man was found guilty in connection to the 2017 possession and distribution of child sexual abuse materials and invasion of privacy, officials said.

Robert Mack, 35, was convicted of second degree Endangering the Welfare of a Child, Distribution of Child Sexual Abuse Material; third degree Endangering the Welfare of a Child, Possession of Child Sexual Abuse Material; and third degree Invasion of Privacy.

Back in 2017, a joint investigation by the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office, along with NJ ICAC Task Force and the Tinton Falls Police Department revealed that Mack was downloading and sharing child sexual abuse materials from a computer in his home. In addition, Mack was in possession of hard drives containing child sexual abuse materials.

Further investigation concluded that Mack also had videos of an adult female with her intimate parts exposed without her permission. As a result, he was indicted in October of 2018.

Mack faces more than 10 years in a New Jersey State Prison. Mack must also register for Megan’s Law, he will be under Parole Supervision for Life and will have internet restrictions when he is sentenced by Monmouth County Superior Court by Judge Lourdes Lucas on February 14.