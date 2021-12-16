ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Issa Rae

bpr.org
 14 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleFor Tiny Desk Playlists, we ask musicians, creators and...

www.bpr.org

Essence

Beyonce, Will Smith, Denzel Washington, Issa Rae Snag Golden Globes Nominations

'King Richard,' 'Insecure,' 'The Tragedy of Macbeth' each garnered big recognition as nominees were announced for the 2021 Golden Globes. Stars of the big and small screens are getting their gowns and tuxes ready for January 9th, as the Hollywood Foreign Press Association has just announced the list of nominees for the 2022 Golden Globe Awards.
CELEBRITIES
L.A. Weekly

Black-Owned Businesses Shine at Issa Rae’s ByBlack Bazaar

Issa Rae is more than an actress and producer, she’s an advocate for the L.A. neighborhoods where she came from. This weekend, Rae joins forces with American Express to open a pop-up ByBlack Bazaar, curated by the star and featuring black-owned, “ByBlack” certified businesses. The marketplace features Black-owned creators without a brick and mortar presence, so it’s a great way to find new, creative and undiscovered gift items. Sixteen national and local brands will be featured, with brands covering fashion, beauty, home and more. Some highlights include Danzy Design Studio vintage shop, Sknmuse beauty brand, Ascension Earth plant-based skincare, SammyB clothing Designs, Miletree Candles, Mel D Cole photography, Queen Los Angeles’ creative plant store, No Free Coffee and streetwear, Union L.A. fashion boutique, Mandana blvd vintage and contemporary home decor, Glorimer flower & company floral studio, Eddie’s Liquor bookstore, Babes and Felines clothing for plus-size and maternity clothing, Jeblanc jewelry and Millersroom vintage garments and objects from around the world. An array of DJs provide festive grooves while you shop and there will be free gift wrap by Black Paper Party.
LOS ANGELES, CA
BET

Issa Rae’ Drops New Podcast ‘We Stay Looking’

Issa Rae has a new podcast out and it is an adaptation from her HBO series Insecure. Produced by Rae’s Raedio, Tenderfoot TV and HBO Max, We Stay Looking is a scripted satirical true crime podcast that exposes the corruption of the justice system. The new iteration is the follow-up for the widely-successful Looking for LaToya podcast.
TV & VIDEOS
hotnewhiphop.com

Issa Rae Gets Emotional In New "Insecure: The End" Trailer

HBO has released a trailer for Insecure: The End, a new documentary that will take fans behind the scenes throughout the filming of the final season of the network's popular series. In the new trailer, Insecure creator Issa Rae can be seen breaking into tears. “I’m just incredibly humbled, blessed,”...
TV SERIES
Person
Issa Rae
Black America Web

Issa Rae Covers Inaugural Issue Of EDITION, Roc Nation’s New Magazine

Today (Dec. 2), Roc Nation and Modern Luxury Media unveiled its new multimedia platform, EDITION by Modern Luxury, with actress, writer and producer Issa Rae as the cover star of its inaugural, limited collector’s Art Issue. Founded in partnership between Roc Nation and Modern Luxury Media, the debut issue also...
NFL
seattlepi.com

Issa Rae’s Hoorae Media Company Names Kaylin Cotton Chief of Staff (EXCLUSIVE)

Before joining the team at Hoorae, Cotton worked for Live Nation and Shondaland, bringing her extensive background in music, entertainment and television to support Rae’s ever-growing vision for the future of the media company. More from Variety. Issa Rae Unveils Next 'Insecure' Soundtrack, With Saweetie, Thundercat and More (EXCLUSIVE)
BUSINESS
thatgrapejuice.net

Issa Rae Announces ‘Insecure: The End’ Documentary / Unwraps Trailer

Fans of ‘Insecure‘ are bracing themselves for a difficult goodbye when Issa Rae‘s HBO hit bows out later this month. For five seasons, viewers have been immersed in the layered lives of Issa and Molly (played by Yvonne Orji) and been magnetized by the show’s ample relatability.
TV SERIES
#Actor#Tiny Desk Concerts#Playlists
Vogue Magazine

The Perfect Present With...Issa Rae

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. The most thoughtful gift giver is one who is fully attuned to what makes their giftee unique. Are they an animal lover who considers their pets proper children? Is it a label-hoarding friend who loves luxury and a bit of conscious consumption? Are you shopping for someone who only ever asks for gift cards? Knowing all these things will lead you to unearth what is sure to be the perfect present.
RETAIL
rolling out

Issa Rae drops innovative ‘Insecure’ mobile gaming app ahead of series finale

Issa Rae is going out with a bang as her hit series “Insecure” comes to a close and is in the midst of its fifth and final season. The actress and producer along with HBO have teamed up with Glow Up Games to create a new mobile app for fans of the hit show. The free-to-play mobile game “Insecure: The Come Up” lets players into the realm of Issa and her click along with all of the drama and life’s problems faced by the characters.
TV & VIDEOS
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Variety

Jurnee Smollett Joins Jamie Foxx, Tommy Lee Jones in Amazon’s ‘The Burial’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Jurnee Smollett has landed the female lead in “The Burial,” a new courtroom drama from Amazon Studios. The “Lovecraft Country” actor will star opposite Jamie Foxx and Tommy Lee Jones in the Maggie Betts-directed project. Based on a true story, the film follows a bankrupt funeral home owner who decides to sue a rival businessman over a handshake deal gone wrong. The owner hires a flamboyant attorney (Foxx) to handle the case. Smollett will play Foxx’s opposing counsel, sources said. Betts is directing from a script written by Doug Wright. Producers on the film include Bobby Shriver via his Bobby Shriver Inc....
MOVIES
