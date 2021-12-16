ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

America WILL end in socialism if we don’t GET OFF THIS ROAD

iheart.com
 16 hours ago

Cover picture for the articlePresident Biden recently dismissed individual freedom when discussing the COVID vaccine saying, ‘What about patriotism? What’s the...

kwhn.iheart.com

Fox News

Nikki Haley on 'America Reports': Will take a 'miracle' for Biden to stand up to China, Putin

Former U.S. ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley was asked on Tuesday about whether President Biden would show "strength" as Russia and China attempt to expand their reach. NIKKI HALEY: I mean, not unless a miracle happens. He hasn’t shown any strength the entire time he’s been in the presidency. But let’s look at the bigger picture here. I think if you look at the Trump administration, President Trump and the administration, we sanctioned Russians, we fought against the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, and we gave Ukraine anti-tank missiles. We did everything that showed strength. Same with China. We went and countered them and showed strength. The idea, all of that was for deterrence. You didn’t see Russia pushing on Ukraine. You didn’t see China pushing on Taiwan. The reason you’re seeing that now is because they smell weakness from America.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Vox

American democracy is tottering. It’s not clear Americans care.

During the opening speech at Thursday’s Summit for Democracy, President Joe Biden told the assembled international leaders that the stakes of their meeting were nothing less than existential: that the survival of democracy itself depended on what his audience did next. “We stand at an inflection point in our...
U.S. POLITICS
Fox News

Romanian immigrant to Americans who favor communism: ‘If you don't learn from history, nothing will save you’

A Romanian immigrant who moved to the United States in pursuit of a better life said Americans favoring communism need to learn from history or "nothing will save you." "I'm not saying that every system in the world is perfect, but to be in favor of communism, considering history and everything that has been documented throughout the years, it's sad. It's really sad," Bogdan Laurentiu told Fox News.
IMMIGRATION
iheart.com

Senator Rick Scott Unleashes On President Biden's Agenda

Florida Senator Rick Scott unleashing on President Biden as his approval rating sinks to a new low. Florida's former governor says the majority of Americans are not on board with Biden's agenda-especially over his handling of crime, gun violence and inflation. The latest ABC News polls shows more than two-thirds of Americans, or 69-percent, disapprove of how Biden is handling inflation and more than half, or 57-percent, disapprove of his handling of the economic recovery. The findings show Biden slightly above average in only one area with a slim majority or 53-percent giving thumbs up to his handling the pandemic.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fox News

Ingraham: Biden and Democrats are planning their next crackdown on freedom

Laura Ingraham said President Biden and the Democrats are planning their next move to infringe on Americans' freedoms on Tuesday's "Ingraham Angle." The Fox News host argued the Democrats' hysteria over climate change is a ruse to expand the government's power over daily life. "We won’t be locked down again – not by a COVID emergency and not by a climate emergency," she said.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Why America hates Ilhan Omar

Last week at a news conference, U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar held her smartphone and played a voice mail containing a threat on her life. The death threat came from an unknown man after Colorado Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert's Islamophobic remarks. Boebert is not the first politician to try making a...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Mail

Republicans launch bill to prompt history of COMMUNISM teaching in schools to combat CRT and because 'Soviets could not have imagined a better ally than the Democrat socialists of America today'

Republicans are launching a bill that would prompt schools to incorporate the 'failed' history of communism into their curriculum. The 'Crucial Communism Teaching Act,' which has 60 House co-sponsors, comes after Republicans hit out against critical race theory in schools and teachings such as the 1619 Project. 'The only equality...
CONGRESS & COURTS
MSNBC

David Cay Johnston: Trump has 'become America's beggar-in-chief'

Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist and author David Cay Johnston discusses his new book, The Big Cheat: How Donald Trump Fleeced America and Enriched Himself and His Family, and how the former president continues to grift the American people.Nov. 30, 2021.
POTUS
Washington Post

Trump still texts me constantly, like a bad ex-boyfriend

Amanda Uhle is the publisher and executive director of McSweeney's. A dangerous crackpot texts me several times a day. He’s manipulative. He’s paranoid. He’ll flatter me and then say horrible things about people I admire. He wants me to give him money. I get at least three wheedling texts a day from this ne’er-do-well.
POTUS
The Independent

Nearly a third of Republicans say they will never get vaccinated, new poll finds

At least 30 per cent of Republicans say they may never get a Covid-19 vaccine and only one per cent will get inoculated as soon as possible, according to a new poll by the Monmouth University released on Wednesday.This was in sharp contrast with Democrats — only two per cent said they were likely to never get the jab.About 54 per cent Republicans confirmed that they have received the Covid-19 vaccine, while a whopping 96 per cent Democrats said they are already vaccinated, the poll confirmed.The study titled “National: Most Americans ‘worn out’ by Covid” showed that a large chunk...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

