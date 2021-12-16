Three Things to Know: Night of insane endings featuring Lakers’ Reaves, Pelicans’ Graham

BOSTON (CBS) — Danny Ainge is back in the NBA. The Utah Jazz hired the former Celtics president of basketball operations on Wednesday, as first reported by Adrian Wojnarowski. The 62-year-old Ainge will “oversee basketball” as the team’s CEO and alternate governor. The Utah Jazz are hiring Danny Ainge as alternate governor and CEO, sources tell ESPN. Ainge will oversee basketball and Justin Zanik will remain GM. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 15, 2021 Ainge had been rumored as a potential addition to the Jazz front office in late June. Earlier in June, after a disappointing finish to the 2020-21 Celtics season, Ainge retired from his position in Boston. He had served 18 years running the Celtics, winning the one title in 2008. Ainge said in an interview last week that he had no interest in working 18-hour days anymore, but that he was open to “the right role” if it came along.

