Winter Scarf

Actor Chris Noth is denying allegations made by two women to The Hollywood Reporter. The women say the 67-year-old, known for his role as Mr. Big on "Sex and the City," sexually assaulted them. Jericka Duncan reports.
Following a unanimous vote of its outside panel of vaccine advisers, the CDC on Thursday issued updated recommendations preferring Pfizer and Moderna's COVID-19 vaccines over Johnson & Johnson's, in light of new data about the risk of a rare blood clotting side effect linked to the Johnson & Johnson shot.
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Former suburban Minneapolis police officer Kim Potter testified tearfully Friday that she didn’t plan to use deadly force when she shot Black motorist Daunte Wright. Under questioning by a prosecutor, Potter sobbed as she said: “I didn’t want to hurt anybody.”. Potter took...
All of the U.S. military services have now begun disciplinary actions and discharges for troops who have refused to get the mandated coronavirus vaccine, officials said, with as many as 20,000 unvaccinated forces at risk of being removed from service. On Thursday, the Marine Corps said it has discharged 103...
White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Friday said that it is deeply disappointing that the Senate parliamentarian rejected the most recent plan from Democrats for including immigration reform in President Biden ’s Build Back Better bill. “The decision by the parliamentarian is deeply disappointing and relegates millions to...
OSAKA, Japan (AP) — A fire that spread from a fourth-floor mental clinic in an eight-story building in downtown Osaka in western Japan on Friday left 24 dead in what police were investigating as a possible case of arson and murder. Police were searching for a man in his...
WASHINGTON — The Biden administration late Thursday asked the Supreme Court to block lower court orders that are keeping President Joe Biden’s vaccine mandate for health care workers from going into effect in about half of the states. The administration asked the justices to allow the “urgently needed...
SYDNEY (AP) — Christmas lights have been turned off and a candlelight vigil was held in the Australian town where five children died after falling from a bouncy castle that was lifted into the air by a gust of wind. Three children were still in critical condition in the...
WASHINGTON — The Biden administration walked away from negotiations to financially compensate families the Trump administration separated at the border, three lawyers for the families said Thursday. "There's no explanation for not settling these cases other than the Biden administration is unwilling to use literally any political capital to...
A federal judge on Thursday overturned a bankruptcy settlement for OxyContin manufacturer Purdue Pharma that would have protected its owners, the Sackler family, from future lawsuits relating to the opioid crisis. U.S. District Judge Colleen McMahon ruled that the bankruptcy court lacked the authority to release the Sackler family from...
