Vocational Assistant

Humboldt County, CA

The Hill

Former Sen. Johnny Isakson dies at 76

Former Sen. Johnny Isakson (R-Ga.) died on Sunday at the age of 76, the Isakson Initiative announced. “It is with deep sorrow that The Isakson Initiative shares that former U.S. Senator Johnny Isakson passed away overnight on December 19, 2021, at age 76. Sen. Isakson’s family is grateful for the prayers and support,” it said on the former senator's Twitter page.
CONGRESS & COURTS
NBC News

Fauci warns omicron variant is 'raging around the world'

Dr. Anthony Fauci warned that the next few weeks will see severe stress on hospital systems as the omicron variant is "raging around the world." Fauci, the president's chief medical adviser, said there is no doubt on omicron's "extraordinary capability" for transmission on Sunday's "Meet the Press." Although the latest coronavirus mutation appears to have less severe symptoms in vaccinated people, Fauci warned that its transmissibility counteracts the mildness of the cases.
PUBLIC HEALTH
FOXBusiness

Christian ministries ask Supreme Court to block Biden OSHA vaccine mandate

Three Christian ministries have asked the Supreme Court to block the Biden administration's COVID-19 vaccine mandate, which requires all companies with 100 employees or more to force workers to get vaccinated or take regular testing for coronavirus. The Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals blocked the mandate in early November but the Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals lifted the stay on Friday.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Associated Press

NBA postpones 5 more games; Young, Vogel enter protocols

The NBA on Sunday postponed a total of five games involving nine teams in response to rising coronavirus numbers, raising the number of contests that have been pushed back this season to seven. Called off were three Sunday games: Cleveland at Atlanta, Denver at Brooklyn and New Orleans at Philadelphia....
NBA
The Hill

NFL loosens testing for vaccinated players who are asymptomatic

The NFL is loosening testing requirements for fully vaccinated players who are not showing COVID-19 symptoms, nixing the weekly testing mandate for those players. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell informed teams in a memo on Saturday that only unvaccinated players and inoculated players experiencing possible COVID-19 symptoms will be subject to testing requirements. Previous league protocols required that vaccinated players had to be tested weekly.
NFL
The Hill

Democrats outraged after Manchin opposes Biden spending bill

Sen. Joe Manchin ’s (D-W.Va.) announcement that he will vote against the Build Back Better Act rocked the political world on Sunday, with Democrats slamming their fellow colleague and Republicans celebrating the centrist senator’s decision, which effectively kills the party’s chances of passing the behemoth legislation. Sen....
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

