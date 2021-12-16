ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Initial Unemployment Claims Climb Higher From Historic Lows

By Nicholas Morgan
 16 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

Initial unemployment claims rose above recent historic lows, according to a U.S. Department of Labor report released on Thursday. There were 206,000 initial unemployment claims in the week ending Dec. 11, an increase of 18,000 from the previous week. This number surprised forecasters, who had...

Related
corpmagazine.com

First-Time Unemployment Claims Slide Back Over 200,000

The number of first-time unemployment claims from U.S. workers didn’t stay under the 200,000 mark for long. Just a week after sinking to 52-year lows, statistics released by the Labor Department show first-time claims for unemployment insurance rose to 206,000, an increase of some 18,000 over the adjusted 188,000 total from the previous week.
ECONOMY
BBC

Federal Reserve to withdraw stimulus more quickly

The Federal Reserve will cut back its stimulus programme more quickly than planned, as it ratchets up its response to rising inflation. The US central bank had already announced it was tapering off the monthly support, introduced to bolster the economy during the pandemic. But on Wednesday officials said the...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

U.S. oil prices turn higher after Fed policy update

Oil futures finished higher on Wednesday after the U.S. Federal Reserve announced plans to speed up its reduction of monthly bond purchases and signaled three interest-rate hikes next year, instead of one. Oil was initially trading lower as concerns that the omicron variant of the coronavirus will slow energy demand outweighed support from data showing a bigger-than-expected weekly decline in U.S. crude supplies. The Fed statement suggested that the central bank is "going to be more hawkish than the market originally anticipated," said Phil Flynn, senior market analyst at The Price Futures Group. U.S. benchmark stock indexes "firmed up" following the news, as did oil prices, said Tariq Zahir, managing member at Tyche Capital Advisors. January West Texas Intermediate crude rose 14 cents, or 0.2%, to settle at $70.87 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange after spending part of the session trading below the $70 mark.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

S&P 500 closes lower Thursday as investors weigh moves by central banks

U.S. stocks closed lower Thursday as investors weighed monetary moves by global central banks and fresh economic data. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.1% to around 35,897.64, while the S&P 500 fell 0.9% to around 4,668.67, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 2.5% to about 15,180.43, according to preliminary data from FactSet. In a surprising decision Thursday, the Bank of England became the first major central bank to lift interest rates since the pandemic began, raising its benchmark to 0.25% from 0.10%. The Federal Reserve on Wednesday announced that it would speed up tapering of its monthly asset purchases, opening the door to potential rate hikes next year. In economic data, U.S. unemployment benefits climbed by 18,000 in mid-December to 206,000, although the level remains relatively low, with claims falling last week to the lowest level since 1969.
STOCKS
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Weekly Jobless Claims Total 206,000, Higher Than Expected and Above Pandemic Low

Weekly jobless claims for the period ended Dec. 11 totaled 206,000, above the estimate for 195,000. The four-week moving average declined to its lowest level since Nov. 15, 1969. Continuing claims also fell to a fresh pandemic-era low. Jobless claims were higher than expected last week after previously hitting their...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Midland Reporter-Telegram

US jobless claims rise but still historically low at 206,000

WASHINGTON (AP) — The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits rose last week despite signs that the U.S. labor market is rebounding from last year's coronavirus recession. Jobless claims rose by 18,000 to a 206,000, still low by historical standards. The four-week average, which smooths out week-to-week volatility,...
ECONOMY
Reuters

World shares climb higher on central bank announcements

NEW YORK, Dec 16 (Reuters) - World stocks moved higher on Thursday after Britain and Norway hiked interest rates and the ECB trimmed its super-sized bond buying program one day after the U.S. Federal Reserve sped up the pace of tapering. In the United States, recent readings on surging producer...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Dow industrials pop up and stock market tries to clamber higher, even as Fed projections point to 3 rate hikes in 2022

U.S. stock benchmarks on Wednesday afternoon were pivoting modestly higher as the Federal Reserve held interest rates steady, as expected, but quickened the pace of wind-down of its bond-buying program, opening the door to interest-rate increases in the first half of 2022. Projections from the Fed point to three rate increases next year, with the current fed-funds rate at a range between 0% and 0.25%. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell will host a news conference at 2:30 p.m. ET to discuss the central bank's updated policy. The move to end the stimulus program sooner than officials planned at their meeting last...
STOCKS
FOXBusiness

Inflation hits 39-year high — here's what that means for interest rates

U.S. inflation continues to soar amid economic improvement, rising at its fastest pace in 39 years, according to the latest report from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS). The Consumer Price Index (CPI), which is a measure of inflation, rose 6.8% annually in November, the highest 12-month increase since...
BUSINESS
The Free Press - TFP

Jobless Claims Rise From A 52-Year Low

The number of Americans who filed new unemployment claims totaled 206,000 in the week ending Dec. 11 as the tight labor market continues to recover, though it remains far from pre-pandemic levels. The Labor Department figure shows an 18,000 claim increase compared to the week ending Dec. 4 when jobless...
TAMPA, FL
1470 WMBD

U.S. weekly jobless claims rise moderately; unemployment rolls shrinking

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits increased moderately last week, keeping the trend at levels consistent with tightening labor market conditions. The weekly jobless claims report from the Labor Department on Thursday also showed more Americans getting off unemployment rolls in early...
ECONOMY
