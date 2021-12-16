ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

US Stocks See Early Gains On Wall Street

By IBT Contributor
IBTimes
IBTimes
 14 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

U.S. stocks gained during Thursday's early trading on Wall...

www.ibtimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Nasdaq ends sharply lower as investors dump growth stocks

Dec 16 (Reuters) - The Nasdaq ended sharply lower on Thursday as the Federal Reserve's announcement of a faster end to its pandemic-era stimulus pushed investors away from Big Tech and toward more economically sensitive sectors. Nvidia (NVDA.O) Apple (AAPL.O) Microsoft (MSFT.O), Amazon (AMZN.O) and Tesla (TSLA.O) all tumbled, hitting...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#Wall Street#Nasdaq Composite Index#Standard Poor#The Standard Poor
Money Morning

Two Stocks to Sell First Thing This Morning

"Buy the dip." You hear that nearly every day from talking heads on any network. And it's true: Buying a dip can be great advice for investors. It can be a way to build an invincible stock position. Buy the dip, and you can wake up one day with all the profits at less than 50% of the total cost the other guy paid.
STOCKS
NBC New York

Stock Futures Inch Higher Following Tech Sector Sell-Off

U.S. stock futures were slightly higher Thursday evening after a day in which tech names struggled, dragging the rest of the market down with them. Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.09%. S&P 500 futures rose 0.08% and Nasdaq 100 futures were flat. In regular trading, the tech-focused...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Dow industrials pop up and stock market tries to clamber higher, even as Fed projections point to 3 rate hikes in 2022

U.S. stock benchmarks on Wednesday afternoon were pivoting modestly higher as the Federal Reserve held interest rates steady, as expected, but quickened the pace of wind-down of its bond-buying program, opening the door to interest-rate increases in the first half of 2022. Projections from the Fed point to three rate increases next year, with the current fed-funds rate at a range between 0% and 0.25%. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell will host a news conference at 2:30 p.m. ET to discuss the central bank's updated policy. The move to end the stimulus program sooner than officials planned at their meeting last...
STOCKS
Schaeffer's Investment Research

Dow Eyes Triple-Digit Win as Nasdaq Pulls Back

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) is extending this morning's gains, last seen up 143 points, just a day after the Federal Reserve's decision to dramatically taper off its bond buying program, with three interest rate hikes expected next year. The Nasdaq Composite (IXIC) and S&P 500 Index (SPX) have given back earlier gains, on the other hand, with the former now down triple digits, and the latter trading flat. Bank stocks are seeing a boost in response to the news, while Big Tech and the semiconductor sector are struggling. Elsewhere, investors are also digesting worse-than-expected jobless data.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
MarketWatch

S&P 500 opens above record close as stocks extend post-Fed rally

Stocks opened higher Thursday, with the S&P 500 trading above its record close of 4,712.02 set on Dec. 10, a day after the Federal Reserve announced its plan to wind down its bond-buying program by March and penciled in three rate increases in 2022. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 153 poitns, or 0.4%, to 36,080, while the S&P 500 advanced 0.3% to 4,725.29. The Nasdaq Composite was up 0.2% at 15,591.90.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

U.S. oil prices turn higher after Fed policy update

Oil futures finished higher on Wednesday after the U.S. Federal Reserve announced plans to speed up its reduction of monthly bond purchases and signaled three interest-rate hikes next year, instead of one. Oil was initially trading lower as concerns that the omicron variant of the coronavirus will slow energy demand outweighed support from data showing a bigger-than-expected weekly decline in U.S. crude supplies. The Fed statement suggested that the central bank is "going to be more hawkish than the market originally anticipated," said Phil Flynn, senior market analyst at The Price Futures Group. U.S. benchmark stock indexes "firmed up" following the news, as did oil prices, said Tariq Zahir, managing member at Tyche Capital Advisors. January West Texas Intermediate crude rose 14 cents, or 0.2%, to settle at $70.87 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange after spending part of the session trading below the $70 mark.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

Verizon Communications Inc., Travelers share gains lead Dow's nearly 50-point jump

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is climbing Thursday afternoon with shares of Verizon Communications Inc. and Travelers delivering the strongest returns for the index. Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) and Travelers (TRV) are contributing to the blue-chip gauge's intraday rally, as the Dow (DJIA) was most recently trading 41 points higher (0.1%). Verizon Communications Inc.'s shares have gained $1.76, or 3.5%, while those of Travelers have risen $4.00, or 2.5%, combining for a roughly 38-point bump for the Dow. IBM (IBM) Chevron (CVX) and Dow Inc. (DOW) are also contributing significantly to the gain. A $1 move in any of the benchmark's 30 components results in a 6.59-point swing.
STOCKS
Investor's Business Daily

Dow Jones Futures: What The Tech Sell-Off Means For The Market Rally; Rivian Dives, FedEx Rises Late

Dow Jones futures tilted higher Thursday night, along with S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq futures, with FedEx (FDX) and Rivian earnings in focus overnight. A day after a powerful stock market rally, the major indexes were split, with big caps such as Apple (AAPL), Adobe (ADBE), Nvidia (NVDA), AMD (AMD) and Tesla stock leading the Nasdaq lower.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Nasdaq Composite gets shredded Thursday afternoon, heads for worst day in over 2 months

The Nasdaq Composite Index was sinking over 2.5% Thursday afternoon, putting the index on pace for the steepest daily loss since late September, as the market appeared to have a delayed reaction to the Federal Reserve's updated policy, which signaled three rate increases in 2022 and an accelerated pace of reductions of market-supportive asset purchases. The Nasdaq Composite was down 2.5% at 15,180, at last check, which would mark the worst day for the technology-heavy index since a 2.8% drop registered on Sept. 28, FactSet data show. The decline for the composite benchmark represent a reversal of earlier modest gains for the the broader market. The S&P 500 index was trading 0.8% lower at 4,672, after touching an intraday peak at 4,731, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average was trading less than 0.1% higher.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Amgen Inc., Caterpillar share gains contribute to Dow's nearly 250-point jump

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is climbing Thursday morning with shares of Amgen Inc. and Caterpillar leading the way for the index. Shares of Amgen Inc. (AMGN) and Caterpillar (CAT) have contributed around 25% of the blue-chip gauge's intraday rally, as the Dow (DJIA) is trading 242 points (0.7%) higher. Amgen Inc.'s shares have climbed $7.28, or 3.3%, while those of Caterpillar have gained $5.56, or 2.8%, combining for a roughly 85-point bump for the Dow. Other components contributing significantly to the gain include Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) IBM (IBM) and Travelers (TRV) A $1 move in any one of the 30 components of the index results in a 6.59-point swing.
STOCKS
KIRO 7 Seattle

Asian shares fall after latest tech-led retreat on Wall St

BANGKOK — (AP) — Shares fell in Asia on Friday after technology companies led Wall Street benchmarks lower as investors weighed the implications of higher interest rates, surging coronavirus cases and tensions between Beijing and Washington. Tokyo, Hong Kong, Shanghai and Seoul declined, but shares rose in Sydney.
STOCKS
FOXBusiness

Stocks tumble as Nasdaq paces drop

Late-day selling, driven by large-cap tech, paced the declines on Wall Street Thursday. The Nasdaq Composite fell 2.5%, while the S&P 500 dropped 0.9% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average bucked the downtrend notching a small gain of 0.08%. Ticker Security Last Change Change %. I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 35897.64...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Alphabet Inc. Cl A stock falls Thursday, underperforms market

Shares of Alphabet Inc. Cl A (GOOGL) shed 1.36% to $2,888.90 Thursday, on what proved to be an all-around poor trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.87% to 4,668.67 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.08% to 35,897.64. Alphabet Inc. Cl A closed $130.43 short of its 52-week high ($3,019.33), which the company reached on November 19th.
STOCKS
IBTimes

IBTimes

New York City, NY
66K+
Followers
28K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

Leading breaking and business news outlet serving US and global audiences.

 https://www.ibtimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy