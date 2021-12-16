ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Delta Air Lines sets aggressive targets at Capital Market Day event

By Clark Schultz
Seekingalpha.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleDelta Air Lines (DAL) is presenting its strategic priorities at a Capital Markets Day event hosted today at the New York Stock Exchange in New York City. Senior leadership will discuss in Delta how plans to expand its platform to create...

seekingalpha.com

Comments / 0

Related
AFAR

Delta Air Lines Is Saying Goodbye to These U.S. Airports

Nearly two years into the pandemic and airline routes are still getting slashed. And . . . “Hej” to Stockholm. It’s the latest (not very uplifting) trend in air travel—another airline has suspended service to domestic hubs in a move that we are, quite frankly, seeing a lot of lately.
LIFESTYLE
Register Citizen

Delta Air Lines no longer expects to lose money in Q4

Delta Air Lines no longer expects to lose money in the fourth quarter with travel during the holiday season heating up. The company said Thursday that it now foresees an adjusted profit of approximately $200 million in the final quarter of the year. In October Delta cautioned that it expected a “modest" loss in the fourth quarter due to rising fuel prices.
GAS PRICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Delta Air Lines#Capital Markets#Dal#Eps#Omicron
Seekingalpha.com

AGEN, LYG and ARVL among pre market gainers

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) +14% secures 31 GWh inaugural offtake agreement with global ESS provider. American Virtual Cloud Technologies (NASDAQ:AVCT) +12% Kandy expands full PSTN replacement services to 40 countries. Doma Holdings (NYSE:DOMA) +11%. Canoo (NASDAQ:GOEV) +10% raises production guidance and U.S. facilities targets. Petros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTPI) +10%. Accenture (NYSE:ACN) +10%...
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

FedEx drives forward, overcomes labor challenges to post double beat

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) shares jump after the company posts a strong quarter marked by better-than-expected earnings and a 5% revenue surprise to the upside. Revenues grew 14.1% Y/Y while adjusted operating margins contracted 30 bps to 7.1% due to higher labor costs. Press release: Q2 operating income improved due to higher...
ECONOMY
Seekingalpha.com

Review Of Q3 Earnings For AMR Portfolio (Part 2)

This is the second part of my update on the holdings in my portfolios. I guess I will start with addressing the elephant in the room, by discussing the concerns brought up in a recent short report by Hindenburg Research. Personally, I feel most points made are quite superficial in nature, and would be able to work out with time. Especially important is the fact that the management seems quite different now than in the past, and the recent change in business style over the past two to three years should reflect that. Not to mention, the company has had the Colombian president tour the facilities, so any cartel linkages would have prevented that. I am sure it was quite difficult to remove the company from those issues when cartels were so prevalent in the country in the 20th century.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Economy
Benzinga

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday

Piper Sandler boosted Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) price target from $354 to $433. Accenture shares dropped 0.4% to $399.00 in pre-market trading. JP Morgan cut the price target on Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) from $130 to $105. Medtronic shares fell 0.9% to $101.26 in pre-market trading. Raymond James lifted the price target...
STOCKS
Aviation Week

Daily Memo: Delta Air Lines Doubles Down On Equity Stake Strategy; Is It Wise?

Delta Air Lines on Dec. 13 announced a reinvestment of $1.2 billion into three struggling partner airlines: Aeromexico, LATAM and Virgin Atlantic. The moves make clear the drawbacks of Atlanta-based Delta’s strategy of acquiring minority stakes in long-haul carriers around the world. While the... Subscription Required. Daily Memo: Delta...
INDUSTRY
Aviation Week

Delta Air Lines To Further Cull Fleet Aircraft Types

Delta Air Lines aims to cut its fleet’s aircraft types to eight in the medium term while further evaluating how to use its “flex fleet” of Boeing 767 widebodies. The airline has already decreased the number or aircraft types in its fleet from 15 to 11 from 2009 to 2021. During the pandemic, the...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
metroairportnews.com

Delta Air Lines Set to Welcome a Chief Sustainability Officer in 2022

Delta will welcome a Chief Sustainability Officer in 2022, continuing its commitment to build a sustainable future for air travel. Pamela Fletcher will join Delta as Senior Vice President and Chief Sustainability Officer and will join the Delta Leadership Committee as the airline industry’s only C-Suite level CSO, CEO Ed Bastian said in a letter to employees.
INDUSTRY
insideevs.com

GM Head Of Innovation Pamela Fletcher Leaving For Delta Air Lines

The engineer who led the team that launched the Chevrolet Bolt EV and much of General Motors’ transition to the EV era has left the company for Delta Air Lines. The move was confirmed by Delta CEO Ed Bastian in a December 15 letter to employees announcing Fletcher will become Delta’s chief sustainability officer on February 1, 2022.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Norwegian Cruise Line Whale Trades For December 13

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH). And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or...
INDUSTRY
simpleflying.com

Delta Air Lines Reorganizes Its International Airline Ownership

Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines is spending US$1.2 billion to increase equity stakes in three major international airlines. LATAM, Aeromexico, and Virgin Atlantic have pre-existing relationships with Delta, but those relationships are in for a significant upgrade, with hundreds of millions of dollars now coming their way. Delta is targeting a...
INDUSTRY
TravelPulse

Delta Air Lines Expands Investment in Partner Carriers

Delta Air Lines announced plans to expand its investment in partner airlines Virgin Atlantic, Aeromexico and LATAM. The investments are expected to bolster Delta’s global platform through an enhanced network, seamless connectivity and business growth for the carrier, its employees and partners. New Executive Order Allows Online Passport Renewals,...
INDUSTRY
Aviation Week

Delta Air Lines Invests $1.2B In Virgin Atlantic, Aeromexico, LATAM

Delta Air Lines doubled down on its strategy of investing in foreign carriers by committing $1.2 billion in fresh funding to partners Aeromexico, LATAM and Virgin Atlantic. In recent years, Atlanta-based Delta has pursued an expansion strategy partly based around making minority investments in... Subscription Required. Delta Air Lines Invests...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

Comments / 0

Community Policy