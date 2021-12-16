ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Downing Street defends ‘respected and trusted’ Chris Whitty amid Tory attacks

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 17 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13u5he_0dOYwXTp00

Downing Street has defended the Government’s top medical adviser as Tory MPs accused experts of “running the show” and risking making the country a “public health socialist state”.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said Professor Chris Whitty, the chief medical officer for England who has become a household name during the pandemic, was “a hugely respected and trusted public servant”.

And he said Boris Johnson did not agree with Tory MP Joy Morrissey who earlier on Thursday suggested experts should defer to elected officials.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2A3hz5_0dOYwXTp00
Screengrab of tweet by Joy Morrissey (PA) (PA Wire)

Ms Morrissey, the MP for Beaconsfield, deleted a tweet in which she said: “Perhaps the unelected covid public health spokesperson should defer to what our ELECTED Members of Parliament and the Prime Minister have decided.

“I know it’s difficult to remember but that’s how democracy works. This is not a public health socialist state.”

She deleted the tweet after she was criticised but later posted: “I am increasingly concerned at public health pronouncements made in the media that already seem to exceed or contradict decisions made by our elected representatives.

“Expert advice is important but decisions must be made by those we elect, who are democratically accountable.”

But Prof Whitty said he did not believe any minister felt he was “treading on their toes” by giving advice to the public on limiting the spread of Covid-19.

He told the Commons Health and Social Care Committee: “I am extremely clear on what I think the role of an adviser is, an independent adviser, and what I consider the very paramount role of ministers is.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22B91X_0dOYwXTp00
Handout screen grab from Parliament TV of Professor Chris Whitty, Chief Medical Officer for England, giving evidence via video link to the Health and Social Care Committee in London, on the Omicron variant update (PA Media)

“But there has always been, from the very beginning, the very first chief medical officer in the 1850s, chief medical officers have always given advice to the general public.

“But ministers reserve to themselves, rightly, anything to do with the law, anything to do with balancing against the economy.

“This is advice that I think any chief medical officer would have given, and I don’t actually think that any minister is feeling I am treading on their toes on this one. This is my job.

“But I also consider that questions about things like further measures – those are very much for ministers, so it’s drawing a line between those two.”

And the Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “Professor Whitty is a hugely respected and trusted public servant who provides independent, evidence-based advice.

“I think he himself has been clear that he provides advice and it is rightly for ministers and elected politicians to decide.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hoPpH_0dOYwXTp00
Prime Minister Boris Johnson during a visit to a vaccination centre in Ramsgate, Kent (Leon Neal/PA) (PA Wire)

“He has been a hugely trusted and valued part of our pandemic response and continues to be so.”

In the Commons, Conservative former health minister Steve Brine said Prof Whitty had “put this country, certainly hospitality… into effective lockdown”, said advisers were “running the show” and asked for extra Treasury support to assist businesses.

Conservative MP Greg Smith said pubs in his Buckingham constituency have reported losing 50% to 60% of their bookings, while a coach operator “reported losing £40,000-worth of bookings yesterday alone”.

Mr Smith said advisers had pressed “the panic button way beyond what this House had voted for a couple of days ago”.

In a press briefing on Wednesday, Prof Whitty said it was sensible to prioritise the social interactions that matter, especially in the run-up to Christmas.

Shadow health secretary Wes Streeting called Ms Morrissey’s comments “outrageous”.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fMIQ8_0dOYwXTp00
Shadow health secretary Wes Streeting (Gareth Fuller/PA) (PA Wire)

He tweeted: “It is outrageous to see a Government PPS (parliamentary private secretary) attacking the Chief Medical Officer in this way. She should apologise and withdraw this immediately. Chris Whitty has never disputed where policy is made – he makes this point repeatedly.”

He then accused her of “doubling down”.

He tweeted: “The Conservative Party has spiralled into disarray and Boris Johnson is too weak to act.”

Former Tory cabinet minister Julian Smith tweeted: “Personal attacks by any politician on members of @UKCivilService are completely unacceptable.

“@UKCivilService supports the government, works flat out & needs to be encouraged & defended in its role of offering impartial and confident advice.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Tory MPs: Whitty running the show and creating ‘public health socialist state’

Medical advisers are “running the show” when it comes to Covid policy and risk making the country a “public health socialist state”, Tory MPs have claimed. Professor Chris Whitty, England’s chief medical officer, came under fire from the Government backbenches after he urged the public to consider which social contacts were important to them, in a bid to slow the spread of the Omicron variant of coronavirus.
WORLD
newschain

Boris Johnson to face MPs following massive revolt against Covid plans

Boris Johnson will face Parliament following a massive revolt over his coronavirus plans which has left questions over his authority. The Prime Minister is under intense pressure after 100 backbenchers defied him on the issue which has come to define his premiership – the response to the Covid-19 pandemic.
WORLD
The Guardian

Go out, catch Covid, ignore the science. Or trust in Chris Whitty

You can tell who the country trusts. People no longer look at Boris Johnson on TV and ask themselves why is this liar lying to me. They already know why. Boris lies because he knows no other way of interacting. Deceit is his default setting. It’s not just the past that is a foreign country; it’s also the present. Truth and Boris have never been on speaking terms. So when Chris Whitty and the prime minister hold a press conference together, there’s only one person to whom the country is listening.
SCIENCE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Whitty
Person
Steve Brine
Person
Boris Johnson
The Independent

Demand for apology from Tory MP after ‘outrageous’ attack on Chris Whitty

Labour is demanding an apology after a Conservative MP said that chief medical officer Chris Whitty should “defer” to Boris Johnson over advice on Covid precautions over the Christmas period.Joy Morrissey, who is a parliamentary aide in the Ministry of Justice, hit out after Prof Whitty said people should “deprioritise” unnecessary social gatherings, at a time when the prime minister insists he is not ordering the cancellation of Christmas parties.In a hastily-deleted tweet branded “outrageous” by Labour, the Beaconsfield MP suggested that the chief medical officer’s comments suggested the UK was turning into a “public health socialist state”.“Perhaps the...
POLITICS
The Independent

Watch live as MPs question Chris Whitty on omicron variant

Professor Chris Whitty and fellow medical officials are answering questions from MPs on the omicron variant. Cases of Covid-19 continue to rise across the UK, with infections hitting a record high on Wednesday. A total of 78,610 new cases were recorded - the highest daily number reported since the start...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

'Chris Whitty is a hugely respected public servant': Downing Street leaps to expert's defence and slaps down Tory MP Joy Morrissey after she accused him of treating UK like a 'public health socialist state'

Downing Street has rebuked a Tory MP who lashed out at Professor Chris Whitty after he advised people to limit socialising in the run up to Christmas. Joy Morrissey said on Twitter that England's Chief Medical Officer should 'defer' to what MPs and Boris Johnson decide when it comes to slowing the spread of Omicron.
HEALTH
BBC

Sack Tory MP who criticised Chris Whitty, Labour tells Raab

Labour says Conservative MP Joy Morrissey should apologise or face the sack as Dominic Raab's parliamentary aide after criticising Chris Whitty. In a tweet, which has now been deleted, the MP accused England's chief medical officer of exceeding his authority as an unelected official. It came after Prof Whitty advised...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Personal Attacks#Downing Street#Conservative Party#Uk#Covid#Parliament#But Ministers Reserve
BBC

Newspaper headlines: 'Tories turn on Whitty' and Queen 'sets example' over cancelled gathering

Thursday's newspaper front pages were published well before the result of the North Shropshire by-election, which was announced shortly after 04:15 GMT on Friday. But there is some instant online reaction to the result, with the headline of the Daily Telegraph's website describing it as the "nightmare before Christmas" and a humiliating result for the Conservatives.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Country
U.K.
Indy100

Tory MP Joy Morrissey criticised for ‘attacking’ Chris Whitty over omicron press briefing guidance

A Tory MP has faced criticism for comments she made about Chris Whitty, suggesting he should “defer” to Boris Johnson’s judgement on Covid. Joy Morrissey, who you might remember as the American-born MP who campaigned for every household in the UK to get a photo of the Queen, sparked controversy after she posted a tweet – which she has since deleted – criticising the chief medical officer for offering his views on Covid.
POLITICS
The Independent

Tory MPs attack Chris Whitty for ‘running the show’ with Christmas party advice

Tory MPs have attacked Chris Whitty’s call for people to cut back on Christmas partying as an adviser “running the show” – despite no Commons vote to impose restrictions.Ex-ministers Steve Brine and Steve Baker laid into the chief medical officer after he urged the public not to mix at festive events unless they “really matter to them”.With hospitality and entertainment businesses protesting they face ruin from customer no-shows – and no Treasury plans for a rescue package – Conservative MPs pinned the blame on Professor Whitty.Mr Brine told minister he appeared to have changed government policy “at a stroke”...
POLITICS
The Independent

Police probe Tory lockdown party as Johnson faces claims over No 10 gathering

Boris Johnson reportedly attended a party with staff in the Downing Street garden during the first national lockdown in May last year.The Guardian and The Independent reported that Boris Johnson was present for 15 minutes at the gathering following a Covid press conference on May 15 2020.Meanwhile, the Metropolitan Police said it will make contact with two people who attended a gathering organised by Shaun Bailey’s London mayoral campaign at the Conservative Party HQ in London on December 14 2020 in relation to alleged breaches of coronavirus regulations.Mr Bailey has apologised “unreservedly” for the event and quit his role chairing...
POLITICS
newschain

Prioritise what events matter to you, Chris Whitty warns ahead of Christmas

People should “prioritise what matters to them” when considering attending parties and other events at Christmas, Professor Chris Whitty has said. Boris Johnson said he agreed with England’s chief medical officer and told the public to “think carefully before you go” to celebrations, as the Omicron variant surged.
U.K.
The Independent

Johnson should face MPs over participation in No 10 staff quiz – Labour

Boris Johnson is facing calls to answer allegations he broke Covid rules as reports suggested his attendance at a No 10 staff quiz could be included in an investigation into Downing Street party claims.Labour said the Prime Minister “might have misled” MPs after he told the Commons he had been given assurances that social distance regulations were not broken by No 10 last year.The party is demanding that Mr Johnson attend Parliament on Monday to “fess up” about whether he and staff partied and socialised while coronavirus restrictions were imposed on the public.Sir Keir Starmer told the BBC that the...
EDUCATION
newschain

newschain

50K+
Followers
108K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy