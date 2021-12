Tesla’s Full Self-Driving Mode Beta is very, very [Editor’s Note: VERY] bad. In all honesty and without a trace of over-exaggeration, nobody should be using it right now unless they are on a closed roadway. Unfortunately, the people who won’t heed our (and the Technoking’s own) warnings are also those who pull monstrously stupid stunts like, say, sticking an unaware dog behind the wheel of their Tesla, setting it to autopilot, then filming the “LOLZ” for TikTok likes. That’s what the fine folks at Electrek recently uncovered, who then managed to contact the person responsible for uploading the video.

CARS ・ 1 DAY AGO