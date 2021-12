In today's IBD Screen of the Day, we look for stocks like Anthem stock, with strong fundamentals that are exhibiting relative strength amid market weakness. Specifically, the Relative Strength At New Highs screen looks for stocks whose relative strength lines are hitting new highs. The RS line compares stock performance to the S&P 500. Only nine stocks made Monday's screen, and from those only two are near buy points.

