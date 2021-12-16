ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cayuga County, NY

Cayuga County acting DA to be announces candidacy

FingerLakes1.com
FingerLakes1.com
 14 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01JQNx_0dOYvC9b00

The woman who takes over as Acting District Attorney in Cayuga County January 1st has announced her candidacy for the job.

Brittany Grome Antonacci is currently Acting DA and will become the first woman to serve as Cayuga County DA next month. Current DA Jon Budelmann will step down at the end of the month to take the job of Surrogate Court Judge, to which he was elected last month.

There was speculation Governor Kathy Hochul might exercise her authority to appoint an acting DA. Some Democrats were calling for someone outside the current DA’s office to be appointed. Antonacci was Budelmann’s choice to take over the job.

Read Antonacci’s statement below:

To the Citizens of Cayuga County,

Today, I am announcing my candidacy for Cayuga County District Attorney. I currently serve as

the Deputy Chief Assistant District Attorney and have been named Acting District Attorney

effective January 1, 2022. I will be the first woman to serve in the role of District Attorney in

Cayuga County history.

My unmatched litigation experience, tireless work ethic, and unwavering commitment to the

people of this county make me the only candidate qualified to hold the important office of District

Attorney. I am an experienced prosecutor and public servant with a proven track record of success,

fairness, and integrity, who has dedicated my career to fighting for victims, protecting citizens,

and seeking justice in all cases.

As a career public servant and prosecutor, my focus has always been putting the people of this

community and New York State first. I am a strong believer that justice should be rendered fairly,

firmly, and with integrity. For more than a decade, I have prosecuted thousands of criminal matters

from arrest to trial at all levels of the court system. I have successfully prosecuted hundreds of

violent felony offenders and have earned the reputation as a tough, but fair prosecutor.

As District Attorney, I will continue to build on my record of protecting our communities and

leading the fight for justice in and out of the courtroom. I support an effective balance of prevention

strategies, along with the tough prosecution of violent and repeat offenders. I will make it a priority

to focus on the battle against the opioid crisis by working closely with local law enforcement in

the investigation and prosecution of those who bring dangerous drugs, such as fentanyl, into our

communities.

When it comes to enforcing the law, there is no room for politics or politically motivated

prosecutions. The residents of Cayuga County deserve nothing less than a tough, but fair

prosecutor who brings experience, integrity, and accountability to the courtroom and the people of

this county. I pledge to uphold that promise. I am proud to have represented the People of Cayuga

County and the State of New York. I look forward to the opportunity to continue to serve the

people of this County as their next District Attorney.

Get the latest headlines delivered to your inbox each morning? Sign up for our Morning Edition to start your day. FL1 on the Go! Download the free FingerLakes1.com App for Android (All Android Devices) or iOS (iPhone, iPad).

Comments / 0

Related
FingerLakes1.com

Chemung County says no to mask “mandate” enforcement

More counties say they won’t enforce what Governor Kathy Hochul calls a mandate, requiring masks to be used in indoor public spaces. Chemung County officials, echoing the words of at least 20 others across the state, say they don’t have the resources to devote to enforcement. The Evening Tribune reports during the early days of the pandemic in 2020, Chemung County had a page on its website where residents could complain about businesses that weren’t following then-Governor Andrew Cuomo’s executive orders. Chemung County Administrator Christopher Moss says that page is gone and the county has no plans to bring it back.
CHEMUNG COUNTY, NY
FingerLakes1.com

Local projects receive BRIDGE-NY funding

Bridge and culvert projects in Chemung, Schuyler, Steuben, Tompkins and Yates counties are being awarded state aid through the latest round of funding through the state’s BRIDGE-NY program. The money is part of $216.2 million going to 109 projects statewide. Among the projects to be funded in our area...
YATES COUNTY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Cayuga County, NY
Cayuga County, NY
Government
FingerLakes1.com

Farm worker overtime board will meet in January to consider 40 hour threshold

A decision on how many hours farm workers can put in before they’re paid overtime has been put on hold. The Citizen quotes State Labor Commissioner Roberta Reardon as saying the next hearings of the farm laborers wage board will be held in January. The Farm Laborers Fair Labor Practices Act signed by then-Governor Andrew Cuomo in 2019 set the threshold at 60 hours. Farm labor advocates almost immediately called for the standard to be 40 hours. Farm owners say 40 hours would create an economic burden. Some said they would be forced to move out of state.
AGRICULTURE
FingerLakes1.com

Potentially fatal rabbit disease found in Montgomery County

A fatal disease affecting rabbits has been found in New York. The Citizen reports the state Agriculture Department has confirmed a case of Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease Virus 2 in a domestic rabbit in Montgomery County. The disease is contagious and often fatal to domestic rabbits. It was first seen in the United States in 2018. The virus does not affect other animals or humans.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, NY
FingerLakes1.com

Penn Yan midwife reaches plea agreement in 2018 case

A Penn Yan midwife who serves the local Mennonite community has agreed to plead guilty to a single count of unauthorized practice of a profession. The Messenger Post reports 56 year old Elizabeth Catlin was sentenced Monday to five years probation and credit for one day she spent in jail, plus 250 hours community service. Catlin faced a negligent homicide charge after a woman in her care died at Thomspon Hospital in Canandaigua in 2018.
PENN YAN, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kathy Hochul
FingerLakes1.com

Man sentenced in 2019 robbery of Generations Bank in Auburn

A man has been sentenced to 10 years in state prison and five years post-release supervision for robbing Generations Bank in Auburn in 2019. WSYR-TV reports Dustin W. Hall was convicted in Cayuga County Court Thursday. He robbed the bank on South Seward Avenue at gunpoint on June 5, 2019, then escaped to Pennsylvania with $21,000. He was arrested there on July 4, 2019 on a gun possession charge. He was convicted and sentenced to two years in prison. Hall was returned to New York when he completed his prison time in Pennsylvania.
AUBURN, NY
FingerLakes1.com

FingerLakes1.com

60K+
Followers
11K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

We believe good journalism shouldn't be stuck behind a paywall. FingerLakes1.com is a paywall-free publication that focuses on delivering all of the news residents, visitors, and those who work in the Finger Lakes need to know in real-time. Breaking news, podcasts, in-depth investigative stories, and more all from a locally-owned news organization with a mission of investing in the communities we serve.

 https://fingerlakes1.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy