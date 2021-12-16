Cayuga County acting DA to be announces candidacy

The woman who takes over as Acting District Attorney in Cayuga County January 1st has announced her candidacy for the job.

Brittany Grome Antonacci is currently Acting DA and will become the first woman to serve as Cayuga County DA next month. Current DA Jon Budelmann will step down at the end of the month to take the job of Surrogate Court Judge, to which he was elected last month.

There was speculation Governor Kathy Hochul might exercise her authority to appoint an acting DA. Some Democrats were calling for someone outside the current DA’s office to be appointed. Antonacci was Budelmann’s choice to take over the job.

Read Antonacci’s statement below:

To the Citizens of Cayuga County,

Today, I am announcing my candidacy for Cayuga County District Attorney. I currently serve as

the Deputy Chief Assistant District Attorney and have been named Acting District Attorney

effective January 1, 2022. I will be the first woman to serve in the role of District Attorney in

Cayuga County history.

My unmatched litigation experience, tireless work ethic, and unwavering commitment to the

people of this county make me the only candidate qualified to hold the important office of District

Attorney. I am an experienced prosecutor and public servant with a proven track record of success,

fairness, and integrity, who has dedicated my career to fighting for victims, protecting citizens,

and seeking justice in all cases.

As a career public servant and prosecutor, my focus has always been putting the people of this

community and New York State first. I am a strong believer that justice should be rendered fairly,

firmly, and with integrity. For more than a decade, I have prosecuted thousands of criminal matters

from arrest to trial at all levels of the court system. I have successfully prosecuted hundreds of

violent felony offenders and have earned the reputation as a tough, but fair prosecutor.

As District Attorney, I will continue to build on my record of protecting our communities and

leading the fight for justice in and out of the courtroom. I support an effective balance of prevention

strategies, along with the tough prosecution of violent and repeat offenders. I will make it a priority

to focus on the battle against the opioid crisis by working closely with local law enforcement in

the investigation and prosecution of those who bring dangerous drugs, such as fentanyl, into our

communities.

When it comes to enforcing the law, there is no room for politics or politically motivated

prosecutions. The residents of Cayuga County deserve nothing less than a tough, but fair

prosecutor who brings experience, integrity, and accountability to the courtroom and the people of

this county. I pledge to uphold that promise. I am proud to have represented the People of Cayuga

County and the State of New York. I look forward to the opportunity to continue to serve the

people of this County as their next District Attorney.

