Wisconsin State

Madison, Wisconsin Bans Cat Declawing

By Abigail Jane
One Green Planet
 14 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleOn the 7th of December, Madison’s City Council immediately banned cat declawing or claw removal in the Wisconsin capitol. Madison Alder Lindsay Lemmer said, “Today, every cat in Madison lands on its feet as we set an example for the rest of the state and join the numerous cities throughout the...

Wisconsin Government
