First Trailer: Bullock, Tatum In “Lost City”

"The mind is a den of scorpions better left running from, not towards." HBO has revealed the full official trailer for The Suicide Squad spin-off series called Peacemaker, hitting streaming on HBO Max starting in January. While completing work on The Suicide Squad movie last year, James Gunn began writing a spin-off TV series centered on the origins of Peacemaker, portrayed by John Cena. "[He is] not an evil person, he's just a bad guy. He seems sort of irredeemable in the film. But I think that there's more to him. We didn't get a chance to know him in the way we get to know some of the other characters. And so that's what the whole show is about." The cast includes Cena returning, with Steve Agee, Danielle Brooks, Robert Patrick, Jennifer Holland, Freddie Stroma, and Chukwudi Iwuji, plus Lochlyn Munro, Annie Chang, Christopher Heyerdahl, Elizabeth Ludlow, Rizwan Manji, and Nhut Le as "Judomaster". Okay this looks amazingly fun. I had a feeling this would be great! "How many people does this blow up!?"

TV SERIES ・ 14 DAYS AGO