Movies

First Trailer: Bullock, Tatum In “Lost City”

By Garth Franklin
darkhorizons.com
 16 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing the new photos yesterday, Paramount Pictures has now premiered the trailer for the upcoming romance action-adventure feature “The Lost City” starring Sandra...

www.darkhorizons.com

cbslocal.com

Netflix’s Most Watched Movie Of All Time

(CNN) — Dwayne Johnson has reason to break out his Teremana and end 2021 with a toast. His latest movie, “Red Notice,” is now the most watched movie in Netflix history, according to the streaming giant. “Red Notice” brought in 328.8 million viewing hours, Netflix reports, topping the previous record...
MOVIES
Variety

Jurnee Smollett Joins Jamie Foxx, Tommy Lee Jones in Amazon’s ‘The Burial’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Jurnee Smollett has landed the female lead in “The Burial,” a new courtroom drama from Amazon Studios. The “Lovecraft Country” actor will star opposite Jamie Foxx and Tommy Lee Jones in the Maggie Betts-directed project. Based on a true story, the film follows a bankrupt funeral home owner who decides to sue a rival businessman over a handshake deal gone wrong. The owner hires a flamboyant attorney (Foxx) to handle the case. Smollett will play Foxx’s opposing counsel, sources said. Betts is directing from a script written by Doug Wright. Producers on the film include Bobby Shriver via his Bobby Shriver Inc....
MOVIES
Best Life

9 New Movies You Can Watch on Netflix This Weekend

December is a great time for movies, as any buff will tell you. Studios are releasing their Oscar hopefuls and potential end-of-year blockbusters, not to mention holiday-themed entertainment. And plenty of those options are readily available for you on Netflix, along with some older favorites that just hit the streaming service. From a Spielberg/Cruise team-up to a surefire Best Picture contender, read on to find out what new movies you should be watching on Netflix this weekend.
MOVIES
Popculture

Netflix Users Only Have Days Left to Watch This Epic Kevin Costner Classic

Right now Netflix has an epic Kevin Costner movie available to stream, but users only have a few days left to watch the classic flick. Head over to the streamer now and queue up Waterworld, a big-budget Costner film from the '90s that also stars Jeanne Tripplehorn, Tina Majorino, and late film icon Dennis Hopper. The movie also featured beloved character actor Michael Jeter, who passed away in 2003.
MOVIES
Popculture

Ryan Reynolds' Worst Movie Just Hit HBO Max

HBO Max subscribers just got treated to a Ryan Reynolds-starring film, though the most recent addition to the streaming library may not be much to celebrate. While the actor is known for his roles in films like Dead Pool, Free Guy, and Red Notice it is another far less critically-acclaimed film of his that just made its way to HBO Max – R.I.P.D., the 2013 supernatural action-comedy regarded as the worst film of Reynold's career.
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

First trailer for Dwayne Johnson and Keanu Reeves' DC movie

The first trailer for the upcoming DC League of Super-Pets has finally been released, and it's the news we never knew we needed. The new animated feature has a star-studded cast, which includes The Office US's John Krasinski as Superman, Red Notice's Dwayne Johnson as Krypto the Super-Dog, and Jumanji's Kevin Hart as Ace the Bat-hound.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lost City#Paramount Pictures
CinemaBlend

Scarlett Johansson Exits Film With Chris Evans, But Now He’ll Reteam Up With A Knives Out Co-Star

For Marvel fans looking forward to that Black Widow/Captain America reunion, those dreams have been dashed, as Scarlett Johansson has exited the Apple TV+ adventure film Ghosted with Chris Evans. While fans may be disappointed, they may have another reason to watch the romantic adventure now. Johansson leaving the production has cleared the lane for an unexpected Knives Out reunion.
MOVIES
Deadline

Ana De Armas In, Scarlett Johansson Exits Apple’s Chris Evans-Starrer ‘Ghosted’ With Dexter Fletcher Directing, Skydance Producing

EXCLUSIVE: A different kind of reteam is in store for Ghosted, the Apple Original Films romantic action adventure film to be helmed by Dexter Fletcher. Ana de Armas will reteam with her Knives Out co-star Chris Evans in the film. Scarlett Johansson, Evans’ oft-collaborator in the Marvel movies, has amicably exited the picture in what sources describe as a scheduling conflict. Skydance’s David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Don Granger are producing, along with Jules Daly. Evans will serve as producer and de Armas as an executive producer. The film’s writers, Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick (Deadpool, Zombieland), will also be producers....
MOVIES
Thrillist

Who Will Win Best Actress at the 2022 Oscars?

With this year’s Oscar forecast coming into focus, the Best Actress race finally has some clarity. But just some. This is a field heavy on biopic performances, and while there’s no definitive front-runner just yet, one person does seem to have an edge on the crowded competition. Let’s break down the top contenders as they currently stand before the Oscars nominations are announced on February 8.
MOVIES
CNET

Jack Reacher trailer banishes memories of Tom Cruise on Amazon Prime Video

Move over, Tom Cruise. A new Jack Reacher reaches out in the trailer for an Amazon Prime Video series based on Lee Child's best-selling action thriller novels. In this TV version, Alan Ritchson plays the ass-kicking literary hero. Appearing in 26 books, Reacher is a decorated former military policeman who roams the US looking for trouble. The debut season is based on the first book in the series, Killing Floor, in which Reacher tackles a conspiracy in a small town.
TV & VIDEOS
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
Variety

Jennifer Lopez Rom-Com ‘Marry Me’ to Debut Simultaneously in Theaters and on Peacock

“Marry Me,” a musical romantic comedy starring Jennifer Lopez, will debut on Peacock on Feb. 11, 2022, the same day as its theatrical release. The Universal Pictures film was intended to premiere exclusively on the big screen, but the studio opted to shake up its release plan at a time when dramas and comedies — and basically any movie that isn’t part of a major film franchise — have struggled to sell tickets in theaters. Over the weekend, Steven Spielberg’s well-reviewed musical “West Side Story” fell short of box office expectations, continuing a discouraging pandemic-era trend for adult-centric titles, including Will Smith’s...
MOVIES
Inside the Magic

Johnny Depp’s Acting Replacement Is Out With New Film

When it comes to Johnny Depp, this past year has been a rocky road for the Pirates of the Caribbean actor. The allegations that Depp abused his former wife quickly became a claim that everyone wanted to know more about. Depp continues to state that Heard’s allegations are false, and he has not been proven guilty by any court of law. The $150 million suit will not be decided on until next spring where Hollywood figures such as Elon Musk and James Franco are set to testify.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Jennifer Lawrence Rumored to Be Marvel-Bound Again

JLaw in the Spider-Man franchise would be interesting to see. I think we can all agree that Jennifer Lawrence's time in the Marvel Universe divided the fandom and while her portrayal of Mystique was actually above decent, her being the focal point of Fox's now-defunct X-Men franchise didn't sit well with a lot of fans. Now, with the Multiverse in play in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, there's a strong possibility that we'll see her reprise her mutant role in the billion-dollar franchise but according to a new rumor, it looks like Sony Pictures has other plans for her potential return to the Marvel Realm.
MOVIES
ScreenCrush

James Cameron Gives First Look at ‘Avatar 2’

It’s been over ten years since Avatar debuted and quickly went on to become the biggest film in the history of the medium. James Cameron has spent much of that time working on sequels, which have been pushed back several times as the project ballooned to encompass four more Avatar movies, and as his series’ studio, Fox, got acquired by Disney. Barring any further delays, we’re finally about one year away from the release of the first of the films.
MOVIES
First Showing

John Cena & Robert Patrick in Full Trailer for HBO 'Peacemaker' Series

"The mind is a den of scorpions better left running from, not towards." HBO has revealed the full official trailer for The Suicide Squad spin-off series called Peacemaker, hitting streaming on HBO Max starting in January. While completing work on The Suicide Squad movie last year, James Gunn began writing a spin-off TV series centered on the origins of Peacemaker, portrayed by John Cena. "[He is] not an evil person, he's just a bad guy. He seems sort of irredeemable in the film. But I think that there's more to him. We didn't get a chance to know him in the way we get to know some of the other characters. And so that's what the whole show is about." The cast includes Cena returning, with Steve Agee, Danielle Brooks, Robert Patrick, Jennifer Holland, Freddie Stroma, and Chukwudi Iwuji, plus Lochlyn Munro, Annie Chang, Christopher Heyerdahl, Elizabeth Ludlow, Rizwan Manji, and Nhut Le as "Judomaster". Okay this looks amazingly fun. I had a feeling this would be great! "How many people does this blow up!?"
TV SERIES
darkhorizons.com

“Operation Fortune” Poster, Trailer Thursday

The first poster has been released for Guy Ritchie’s new film “Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre” with the news also released that the movie’s first trailer will arrive online on Thursday. Jason Statham, Aubrey Plaza, Josh Hartnett, Cary Elwes, Bugzy Malone, and Hugh Grant star in the spy thriller which...
MOVIES

