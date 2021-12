LULU - Free Report) reported robust third-quarter fiscal 2021 results, with the top and bottom lines surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate as well as improving year over year. Despite industry-wide supply-chain issues, including higher air freight expenses, results were driven by the robust response to the company’s products, particularly the athletic and leisurewear brands as well productivity above the pre-pandemic levels. Also, a solid start to the holiday season contributed to the performance. That said, management remains on track with its Power of Three growth plan.

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 6 DAYS AGO