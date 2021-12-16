ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Hotter than normal winter will persist, says State Climatologist

By Matt Doyle
 14 hours ago

Highs are expected to land near 80 today, and it’s been a generally hot, hot, hot start to the winter. Just how hot though?

“Over the last couple of days we are about 10 to 15 degrees above normal, in fact, we have had some days over the past few weeks where we are 20 to 25 degrees above normal,” said Keim. “Very un-Christmas-like I might add.”

What’s behind this spring-like winter? Blame La Nina.

“Anomalous sea surface temperatures down in the tropical Pacific Ocean, and it just so happens that the water in that area is running colder than usual, and it is a very large pool of very, very deep water,” said Keim. “It just so happens when we get colder than normal conditions there that that lack of energy translates up through the atmosphere and changes the entire global circulation pattern, it’s pretty remarkable how that happens.”

Keim said that phenomenon pushes the jet stream north, resulting in warmer than usual winters for the entirety of the Southeastern US.

If you don’t like a cold winter, then good news you won’t be getting one, but if you dream of a white Christmas, you’re going to be disappointed.

“I looked up the long lead forecast from the climate prediction center,” said Keim. “For the winter season they are, not surprisingly, predicting warmer than normal conditions over the next three months, and drier than normal conditions over the next three months, at least for South Louisiana.”

madisoniannews.com

Is this the new normal for winter?

While it feels weirdly like fall at lower elevations in southwestern Montana, winter is beginning to hit in the high country. According to Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center (GNFAC), seven inches of new snow fell Monday to Tuesday night in the Bridger Range, Big Sky area, and Cooke City. “The snow that fell yesterday was a welcome relief; every little bit helps,” wrote GNFAC Director Doug Chabot.
GALLATIN COUNTY, MT
New Orleans, LA
