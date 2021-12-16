ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Canadian dollar rallies as central banks move on inflation

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago

TORONTO, Dec 16 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar strengthened against its U.S. counterpart on Thursday as more central banks took steps to fight back against inflation and domestic data showed wholesale trade climbing in October.

World stocks marched back towards record highs as surging inflation saw Britain and Norway hike interest rates after the U.S. Federal Reserve accelerated its stimulus withdrawal.

On Wednesday, Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem said that slack in Canada's economy caused by the coronavirus pandemic has substantially diminished, a key sign the central bank is set to begin hiking rates soon. read more

Canadian wholesale trade rose by 1.4% in October from September to a record high on an increase in sales in motor vehicles and motor vehicle parts and accessories, Statistics Canada said.

Separate data, from payroll services provider ADP, showed that Canada added 231,800 jobs in November, the biggest increase since March, led by a pick-up in hiring in the leisure and hospitality sector.

The Canadian dollar strengthened 0.4% to 1.2774 per greenback, or 78.28 U.S. cents, after trading in a range of 1.2764 to 1.2857.

On Wednesday, the loonie touched its weakest intraday level since Aug. 20 at 1.2936 before rebounding as stocks rallied following the Fed decision.

The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, was supported on Thursday by record U.S. implied demand and falling crude stockpiles, even as the spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant threatens to put a brake on consumption globally.

U.S. crude futures climbed 1.2% to $71.75 a barrel, while Canadian government bond yields were lower across much of the curve.

The 10-year touched its lowest intraday level since Sept. 24 at 1.381% before recovering to 1.395%, down 1.7 basis points on the day.

Reporting by Fergal Smith Editing by Nick Zieminski

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Bloomberg

U.S. Economy Loses Two Key Pillars of Support for 2022

Hello. Today we look at the fate of President Joe Biden’s spending package after the objection of a key Democrat, Turkey’s falling lira and The Onion’s guide to inflation. The derailing of President Joe Biden’s $1.75 trillion spending plan means the U.S. economy enters 2022 facing yet...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canadian Dollar#Inflation#Statistics Canada#The U S Federal Reserve#Bank Of Canada#Adp#Fed#Omicron
ETF Focus

5 ETFs To Consider Today If You Think The Bear Market Is Imminent

The S&P 500 (SPY) is about 4% off of its highs as I write this. The Dow (DIA) is down about 5%. The Nasdaq (QQQ) is off about 6% and the Russell 2000 (IWM) is in correction territory, down 11% from its highs. Those numbers alone aren't reason for panic, but when stocks have rarely been more than 5% off their highs for well over a year, investors tend to get more spooked than usual.
STOCKS
CNN

A one-two punch for the US economy

A version of this story first appeared in CNN Business' Before the Bell newsletter. Not a subscriber? You can sign up right here. You can listen to an audio version of the newsletter by clicking the same link. London (CNN Business) — The outlook for the American economy is suddenly...
WORLD
MarketWatch

Oil ends sharply lower as omicron threatens demand outlook

Oil futures ended sharply lower Monday, but off session lows, as the spread of the omicron variant of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 underlined worries over the outlook for demand. West Texas Intermediate crude for February delivery , the most actively traded U.S. contract, fell $2.11, or 3%, to $68.61 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange after trading as low as $66.12.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Country
Norway
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
Canada
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
AFP

Omicron panic pummels equities, oil

Global equity and oil markets slumped Monday on investor panic over the impact of worldwide measures to contain the fast-spreading Omicron coronavirus variant, dealers said. Asia tanked due to concerns over a fresh global surge in coronavirus infections, sparking a fierce renewed selloff in Europe, while Wall Street indices also closed lower. Oil tumbled as traders fretted over how the latest Covid-19 strain might hit the world's appetite for energy, which has already suffered a heavy blow since the pandemic erupted early last year. In New York, sentiment was jarred by a crucial moderate Democratic senator's announcement that he would not support President Joe Biden's social spending bill, imperiling the measure that some analysts view as a positive for US growth.
INDUSTRY
Entrepreneur

Fed Fuelling Inflation

The Broad Market Index was down 1.94% last week and 54% of stocks out-performed the index. Q3 2021 hedge fund letters, conferences and more With most U.S. companies now having...
BUSINESS
Reuters

TREASURIES-Yields rise as traders look past Omicron

(Updates with market activity, analyst comment on auction) By Ross Kerber Dec 21 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields were higher on Tuesday as traders focused on optimistic economic conditions despite the rapidly spreading Omicron variant of the coronavirus. The moves marked a reversal of sentiment from Monday, when the yield on the benchmark 10-year note fell as far as 1.353%, the lowest since Dec. 3. In Tuesday trading the note was up 5.6 basis points at 1.4754%. Investors seemed to be betting that Omicron's spread would not interrupt economic growth, said Tufts University economist Brian Bethune. The message from the trading, he said, is that "Omicron is a threat, but it's not going to derail things." Major U.S. stock indexes opened higher, contributing to risk-on sentiment. Demand for a $20 billion auction of 20-year bonds in the early afternoon was "strong," according to a note from BMO Capital Markets analyst Ben Jeffery. That caused a slight pullback in yields just before the 10-year note was about to climb past 1.5% for the first time since Dec. 13. That move still left higher a closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes, seen as an indicator of economic expectations. It was at 80 basis points, about a basis point more than Monday's close. The two-year U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was up 4.5 basis points at 0.6746%. December 21 Tuesday 1:23PM New York / 1823 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.07 0.071 -0.005 Six-month bills 0.165 0.1674 0.002 Two-year note 99-170/256 0.6746 0.045 Three-year note 100-32/256 0.9573 0.050 Five-year note 100-28/256 1.2271 0.063 Seven-year note 100-176/256 1.3957 0.060 10-year note 99-20/256 1.4754 0.056 20-year bond 101-80/256 1.9203 0.033 30-year bond 99-176/256 1.8887 0.041 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 23.50 0.00 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 18.50 0.00 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 10.75 0.25 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap 7.25 1.00 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -18.00 1.25 spread (Reporting by Ross Kerber in Boston; Editing by Nick Zieminski and Sonya Hepinstall)
ECONOMY
Reuters

Turkish cenbank to start lira-settled forex forward sales

ANKARA, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Turkish central bank said on Tuesday it would carry out lira-settled foreign exchange forward sales, with the aim of helping exporting and importing companies to manage forex rate risk, via auctions and the derivatives market. The lira-settled foreign exchange forward selling auctions will be held...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Reuters

252K+
Followers
257K+
Post
120M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy