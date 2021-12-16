ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Industrial production increases 0.5% in November

Times Daily
 17 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. industrial production increased 0.5% in November as output...

www.timesdaily.com

whtc.com

U.S. manufacturing production near three-year high in November

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Production at U.S. factories increased to its highest level in nearly three years in November as output rose across the board, providing a powerful boost to economy as the year ends. The manufacturing output index climbed 0.7% last month to 100.6, the highest level since January...
ECONOMY
MarketWatch

U.S. industrial output trends higher in November

The numbers: Industrial production rose 0.5% in November, the Federal Reserve reported Thursday, led by strong gains in manufacturing and mining – which includes oil production. The gain was slightly below Wall Street expectations of a 0.6% gain, according to a survey by The Wall Street Journal. Capacity utilization...
ECONOMY
State
Washington State
b975.com

U.S. housing starts; building permits increase in November

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. homebuilding surged to an eight-month high in November amid an acute shortage of properties on the market, though higher prices for raw materials and labor shortages remain a constraint. Housing starts increased 11.8% to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.679 million units last month,...
REAL ESTATE
#Industrial Production#U S#Ap
Reuters

U.S. business inventories increase strongly in October

WASHINGTON, Dec 15 (Reuters) - U.S. business inventory accumulation increased strongly in October, suggesting that restocking could again support economic growth this quarter even as motor vehicle inventories remain depressed because of shortages. Business inventories rose 1.2% after gaining 0.8% in September, the Commerce Department said on Wednesday. Inventories are...
ECONOMY
MarketWatch

Import prices climb again and add to high U.S. inflation

The numbers: The cost of imported goods increased sharply in November, contributing to the highest rate of U.S. inflation in almost 40 years. The U.S. import price index jumped 0.7% last month, the government said Wednesday. Economists polled by The Wall Street Journal had forecast a 0.6% advance. Over the...
BUSINESS
aba.com

Small Business Optimism Increases in November

The NFIB Small Business Optimism Index increased 0.2 point in November, measuring 98.4 The Uncertainty Index decreased 4 points to 63. A seasonally adjusted net 25.0% of owners plan to create new jobs, down 1 point from the previous month. The percent of owners thinking it’s a good time to expand was 10%, unchanged from the prior month. Forty-eight percent of respondents reported job openings they could not fill in the current period, a decrease of one point from October. A net 44% of owners reported raising compensation, unchanged from October and a 48-year record high reading. A net 32% plan to raise compensation in the next three months, unchanged from October’s record high reading.
SMALL BUSINESS
NewsBreak
Economy
Benzinga

Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Mostly Lower; Producer Prices Rise 0.8% In November

Following the market opening Tuesday, the Dow traded up 0.06% to 35,673.60 while the NASDAQ fell 1.08% to 15,247.22. The S&P also fell, dropping 0.57% to 4,642.29. The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 51,018,280 cases with around 819,310 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 34,703,640 cases and 475,880 deaths, while Brazil reported over 22,191,940 COVID-19 cases with 616,980 deaths. In total, there were at least 271,213,560 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 5,331,800 deaths.
SMALL BUSINESS
calculatedriskblog.com

Cleveland Fed: Median CPI increased 0.5% and Trimmed-mean CPI increased 0.5% in November

The Cleveland Fed released the median CPI and the trimmed-mean CPI this morning:. According to the Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland, the median Consumer Price Index rose 0.5% in November. The 16% trimmed-mean Consumer Price Index increased 0.5% in November. "The median CPI and 16% trimmed-mean CPI are measures of core inflation calculated by the Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland based on data released in the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ (BLS) monthly CPI report".
BUSINESS
agfax.com

WASDE Cotton: Slight Increase in Domestic Production

The U.S. cotton 2021/22 supply and demand forecasts are largely unchanged this month, with only a slight increase in production. The U.S. production forecast is raised about 0.5 percent as higher yields in other regions offset lower yields for the Southwest. U.S. exports, mill use, and ending stocks are unchanged...
AGRICULTURE
MarketRealist

Increased EV Production Might Create a Cobalt Shortage

Cobalt has become a particular focus for the U.S. and China as the production of electric vehicles increases to keep up with the global race to reduce emissions. However, mass production might lead to a cobalt shortage. Article continues below advertisement. Cobalt is used in several things—superalloy parts for gas...
INDUSTRY
automotive-fleet.com

November Fleet Sales Increase Slightly

In November, 104,227 fleet units were sold, a 4% month-over-month increase compared to 100,182 in October but a drop of 21% from November 2020. With November in the books, the 2021 year-to-date total of combined large rental, commercial, and government purchases of new vehicles is about 1.5 million units, a 1% decrease from this time in 2020 when 1.52 million units were sold. But notably, fleet sales year to date are down 42% from the same time in 2019 when 2.6 million units were sold.
RETAIL
smarteranalyst.com

Hut 8 Mining Reveals November Production Numbers

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (HUT), one of North America’s largest, innovation-focused digital asset mining companies, provided a production update for November 2021. In November 2021, the company mined 265 Bitcoins, which resulted in an average production rate of 8.83 Bitcoin per day. Further, all the self-mined Bitcoin for the month of November were deposited into custody, in line with Hut 8 Mining’s Hodl strategy. Markedly, as of November 30, 2021, the total Bitcoin balance held in reserve stood at 5,242.
MARKETS

