Bucknell professors receive grants for insect research

LEWISBURG — Three Bucknell professors received grant funding through The Charles E. Kaufman Foundation.

Matthew Clark, assistant professor, department of biology, received a New Investigator research grant totaling $150,000 split over two years. The funds are part of $2.1 million spread over multiple grant awards to researchers at 10 different Pennsylvania universities.

Clark’s work is “Identification of neural circuits governing flight control in Drosophila,” which explores how internal systems in fruit flies work together to generate a continuous stream of cohesive motor commands during flight.

Moria Chambers and Sarah Lower, assistant professors of biology, received $195,230 spread over two years from The Pittsburgh Foundation. Their proposal didn’t receive a Kaufman grant but were so highly rated by the scientific advisory board that they were awarded different grant funds.

Their work is “Impact of life-stage on immune investment in the common eastern firefly,” which will explore how life-stage impacts overall resistance and tolerance to bacterial infection.

— ERIC SCICCHITANO