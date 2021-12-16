ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

Coffee’s health benefits aren’t as straightforward as they seem – here’s why

By Become an author
The Conversation
 14 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleYou’ve probably heard it before: drinking coffee is good for your health. Studies have shown that drinking a moderate amount of coffee is associated with many health benefits, including a lower risk of developing type 2 diabetes and cardiovascular disease. But while these associations have been demonstrated many times, they don’t...

theconversation.com

Comments / 0

Related
Best Life

If You Drink This Beverage Often, Get Your Kidneys Checked, New Study Says

Maintaining a healthy diet is as much about watching what you drink as it is what you eat. But while the risks of overindulging in sugary sodas and juices or alcoholic beverages are well known, other less obvious items could also be affecting your health. And according to a new study, you could be doing some serious damage to your kidneys if you drink one popular beverage too often. Read on to see what you might want to keep out of your cup.
DRINKS
EatThis

The #1 Worst Drink to Have After 50, Says Science

Your body will continue to change as you age, which means you'll continue to have different needs with each passing year. For example, your skin and bones will begin to change because you'll produce less collagen, and your heart health may change because your valves will begin to stiffen. It...
WEIGHT LOSS
spring.org.uk

The Everyday Drink That Doubles Weight Loss

The drink may also be protective against type 2 diabetes and metabolic syndrome. Drinking a pint of low-fat milk each day could help double weight loss, researchers have found. The healthy drink has been linked to halving fat and reducing the chance of type 2 diabetes. Critical nutrients in milk...
WEIGHT LOSS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Instant Coffee#Coffee Beans#Coffee Roasting#Brewed Coffee#Food Drink#Melanoidins
healththoroughfare.com

Why Eating Grapes is Beneficial for Your Health

Some people might be surprised to find out that grapes are good for their health. While they are mostly know for being delicious snacks, they have some surprising benefits. Grapes are a good source of vitamins and minerals. They contain:. Vitamin A: Grapes contain beta-carotene, which is converted to vitamin...
NUTRITION
asapland.com

How to Use Cinnamon For Diabetics and its Benefits

How to Use Cinnamon For Diabetics and its Benefits. Diabetes is an ailment that has affected the lives of many, but for those it does not affect, they can live their normal life like others. They need to watch what they consume and if required take medicines prescribed by the doctor, which can be oral or insulin injection depending upon the type of diabetes.
NUTRITION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Well+Good

Here’s What Happens to Your Energy Levels When You Cut Out Alcohol

If you've ever tried to power through the workday with a hangover, you've experienced first-hand how alcohol can impact your energy. (Unless you're the rare breed that wakes up bright-eyed and bushy-tailed after a boozy night out; you, friend, are a unicorn.) The connection between alcohol and energy is less...
LIFESTYLE
Best Life

Drinking This Much Alcohol Increases Your Risk of 3 Common Cancers, Study Finds

The fact that heavy drinking can wreak havoc on your health comes as no surprise to most people. However, new research suggests that it's not just binge drinking that could be making you susceptible to serious health issues—experts say that even more moderate alcohol consumption may pose serious risks to your wellbeing. In fact, experts at the National Toxicology Program of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services now warn that alcohol is a known human carcinogen. "The evidence indicates that the more alcohol a person drinks—particularly the more alcohol a person drinks regularly over time—the higher his or her risk of developing an alcohol-associated cancer," adds the National Cancer Institute (NCI).
DRINKS
EatThis

The #1 Worst Food to Eat to Live to 100, Science Says

There are places in the world where it's very common to live to be 100 years old. But in the United States, the average life expectancy is only 77 years, which is below the average for the rest of the world. While there are things we can't control like genetics or age, there are things we can control like the food and drinks we consume. And according to research, one of the worst foods to eat if you want to live to be 100 is any type of ultra-processed food.
NUTRITION
Best Life

Drinking This Many Cups of Tea Daily Slashes Dementia Risk, New Study Says

Nearly five million U.S. adults over the age of 65 had some type of dementia in 2014, and this number is only increasing, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The agency estimates that nearly 14 million older adults will develop brain impairment by 2060. It's also recently become one of the leading causes of death in the U.S., as the rate of deaths linked to dementia has more than doubled since 2000. But despite the increase in cases and deaths, dementia is not a normal part of aging. In fact, research has found that there are several things you could do earlier in life that can either increase or reduce your risk of developing dementia. Tea drinkers are likely already on track to avoiding this disease, according to a new study that concluded daily consumption of this beverage could slash your dementia risk. Read on to find out how many cups of tea you need to drink a day to make a significant difference to your brain health.
FOOD & DRINKS
Insider

7 of the best anti-aging supplements and vitamins to stay healthy and youthful

Supplements like curcumin, resveratrol, and CoQ10 are popular anti-aging antioxidants. Fat-soluble vitamins, such as vitamin D, E, and K, can also keep your skin looking youthful. Beyond cosmetic effects, aging is associated with health conditions like osteoarthritis and dementia. Visit Insider's Health Reference library for more advice. Getting older is...
LIFESTYLE
Best Life

Drinking This Much Coffee Daily Lowers Your Risk of Alzheimer's, Study Says

Daily coffee rituals are almost as varied as they are common. Some take theirs straight from the pot as soon as they wake up. Others opt for plenty of sugar and cream with their late afternoon cup of joe. And even though everyone appreciates the immediate boost they can get from their daily cup of coffee, new research suggests that it might also be benefiting your long-term brain health by lowering your risk of Alzheimer's disease. Read on to see how many cups can make a difference in fighting off dementia.
FOOD & DRINKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy