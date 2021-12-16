ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Book review: Latest Jack Reacher thriller will delight fans

By Richard Klinzman
The Florida Times-Union
 18 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2K3Saa_0dOYtAJj00

"Better Off Dead"

Authors: Lee Child and Andrew Child

Delacorte, 336 pages, $28.99

Jack Reacher fans have a lot to be happy about these days. Lee Child and his brother, Andrew Child, have released the 26th novel in the series. This time out, Reacher is walking down a rural road toward California when he comes across a car up against the only large tree for miles around with a female driver slumped over the wheel. As he comes closer to see if he can help, she suddenly rises up with a gun in her hand to find that the person she was expecting is not Reacher.

It seems the woman, Michaela Fenton, is on a rescue mission to find information as to what has happened to her twin brother, Michael Curtis. He had sent her a coded SOS then promptly vanished.

Two goons arrive, not to help Michaela but to get rid of her. Naturally, this is a mild workout routine for Reacher and both thugs are quickly dispatched.

Michaela then tells her story as to how her brother returned from Afghanistan messed up and had gone to work for a criminal called Waad Dendoncker. An extremely paranoid individual, he stays hidden from everyone but his closest men. Dendoncker has a varied clientele and specializes in smuggling for cartels, organized crime and international terrorists.

Reacher will help any veteran in trouble no matter the problem, and he stays to help Michaela find her brother. It is no surprise to longtime followers of Reacher that what Dendoncker is up to is not clear, but will be exposed with some crack investigation from the former MP.

But this isn't all. It has just recently been announced that a television series featuring Jack Reacher will be debuting in early February on Amazon Prime. The actor, Alan Ritchson, more resembles the iconic vigilante than Tom Cruise. Reacher, a quiet man not known for verbosity, seems to have more of a sense of humor for the series, which should garner the Child brothers an even larger audience than what they have now. I am so looking forward to this.

Richard Klinzman lives in Middleburg.

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: Book review: Latest Jack Reacher thriller will delight fans

