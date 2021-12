It’s not wholly clear if David Krejci intends to return to the NHL, specifically the Boston Bruins, at some point this season or beyond. Krejci is back in his native Czech Republic carving things up, while the Bruins cycle through a few different options at center to fill the vacancy up the middle he left behind. While the door has not technically been closed on Krejci returning — he didn’t file retirement papers with the NHL — there’s also not a firm commitment he’s coming back.

