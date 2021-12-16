ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UPDATE: DPS releases identity of victim in fiery wreck near Tyler Pounds Airport

By Patrick Cunningham
 14 hours ago

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – DPS troopers have released the identity of the man killed in a fiery wreck on HWY 64 Monday evening.

1 person dead after vehicle catches fire in wreck on Hwy 64 near Tyler Pounds airport

A preliminary report states that 54-year-old Dennis Criner, a Tyler native, was driving east on the highway in a 2017 Ford Escape. Coming in the opposite direction was 39-year-old Daniel Juarez, from Chandler, in a 016 Lincoln Towncar.

Troopers said that Juarez lost control of his car on the wet road and crossed over the centerline and hit Criner.

Criner was taken to UT Health East Texas in Tyler where he was later pronounced dead. Juarez was also taken there in serious condition.

The report states that Criner was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

