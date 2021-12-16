ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cazenovia, NY

Cazenovia hockey continues strong start with pair of wins

By Phil Blackwell
Eagle Newspapers
Eagle Newspapers
 16 hours ago

CENTRAL NEW YORK – Though it was just three games, the mere fact that the Cazenovia ice hockey team had won all of them sent a notice through the area Division I ranks that it would prove a difficult opponent to subdue.

That third straight win came last Dec. 10 at Fulton, where the Lakers battled past the Red Raiders 5-3, its margin built in the first period on goals by Jack Donlin and Josh Whaley.

Most of Cazenovia’s offense came in a third period where, protecting a 2-1 lead, it scored three times to ultimately pull away.

James LaFever earned two of those goals, with the other going to James Dapson. Forrest Ives, Jacob Owens and Will Penoyer each picked up two assists as Tucker Ives recorded 13 saves.

Cazenovia’s first “home” game would follow last Tuesday night at Colgate University against a Cicero-North Syracuse team sporting a 4-1 record and coming off a sweep of a weekend trip where it outscored Canton and Potsdam by a combined 13-2 margin.

None of this impressed the Lakers, who beat the Northstars 4-1 in another instance of a game that was quiet early but quite loud in the latter stages.

Only up 1-0 through two periods, Cazenovia got away in the final 15 minutes when Ives netted a pair of goals and Dan Scholl also found the net.

All the while, the Lakers’ defense remained stellar, goalie Cy McCrink working between the pipes and stopping 24 of the 25 C-NS shots he faced.

Now, though, Cazenovia would get its biggest test as, 24 hours after topping C-NS, as it ventured to Shove Park last Wednesday night to tackle West Genesee, who had also won four in a row, outscoring foes 32-5 in that stretch.

It started out quite well as, during the first period, Owens gave the Lakers a 1-0 lead with a goal assisted by Penoyer and Russell LaFever as McCrink turned back all of WG’s chances.

But in a two-minute span of the second period, the Wildcats went in front, Jeremy Keyes netting the tying goal and Will Schneid putting his side in front for good.

Early in the third period, Jack Gianuzzi doubled WG’s margin, and Schneid later added an empty-net tally.

So the Lakers had to absorb a 4-1 defeat despite McCrink’s 27 saves, as its own attack was unable to add to Owens’ early goal, held to just 15 shots overall by the Wildcats defense.

Cazenovia would look to bounce back at Clinton Friday beforenext Tuesday’s home game against Liverpool concluded pre-holiday competition.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Eagle Newspapers

Marcellus boys basketball holds off Skaneateles

CENTRAL NEW YORK – As time passed, the Marcellus boys basketball teams’ come-from-behind win over Westhill in the Dec. 1 season opener looked better and better. And having knocked off one main rival, the Mustangs turned its attention to another when it traveled to Skaneateles Tuesday night, and in a loud, charged-up atmosphere Marcellus was able to beat the Lakers 64-59.
SKANEATELES, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cazenovia, NY
Sports
City
Syracuse, NY
City
Cazenovia, NY
City
Liverpool, NY
City
Potsdam, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Skaneateles girls basketball tops unbeaten Bishop Grimes

CENTRAL NEW YORK – Both inside and outside Central New York, area high school girls basketball teams faced plenty of challenges and had to take some humbling defeats. Yet it was balanced out by some big victories, few of them more impressive than what Skaneateles accomplished last Wednesday night as it knocked off previously unbeaten Bishop Grimes 34-25.
SKANEATELES, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lakers#Division#The Red Raiders#Colgate University#Wg
Eagle Newspapers

Baldwinsville girls bowlers top Auburn, stay undefeated

BALDWINSVILLE – Through four matches, the Baldwinsville girls bowling team remained perfect as it moved to the top of the Salt City Athletic Conference Metro division. The Bees made it four in a row in Tuesday’s match against Auburn at B’ville Sports Bowl, comfortably earning a 3-0 shutout led this time by Amelia Ponto.
BALDWINSVILLE, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Fayetteville-Manlius, J-D/CBA swimmers both improve to 4-0

CENTRAL NEW YORK – No one so far has been able to get close to toppling the Fayetteville-Manlius and Jamesville-DeWitt/Christian Brothers Academy boys swim teams. The Hornets had its home opener at Cazenovia College on Dec. 10 against Cicero-North Syracuse, again utilizing its depth to the full degree in a 96-83 victory over the Northstars.
FAYETTEVILLE, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ice Hockey
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Eagle Newspapers

Marcellus boys indoor track wins at Jensen Relays

SYRACUSE – For their second meet of the season, area high school indoor track and field teams spent Wednesday and Thursday at SRC Arena for the Oscar Jensen Relays. Marcellus and Westhill had both won sessions of the Jack Morse Kickoff Meet a week earlier. Now, in the second session of the Jensen meet, the boys Mustangs would prevail again.
MARCELLUS, NY
Eagle Newspapers

CBA’s Occhino bowls 300 game in win over Bishop Grimes

MATTYDALE – In what has already proven a memorable and historic month for Christian Brothers Academy athletics, eighth-grade bowler Eliana Occhino added to that history. Already establishing herself as one of the top girls bowlers in the Section III ranks, Occhino became the first player, female or male, to record a 300 game in the section in Thursday’s match against Bishop Grimes at Strike-N-Spare Lanes.
SPORTS
Eagle Newspapers

Baldwinsville boys indoor track wins at Jensen Relays

SYRACUSE -No one could catch the Baldwinsville boys indoor track and field team during Wednesday’s first session of the Oscar B. Jensen Relays at SRC Arena. Picking up 105 points, the Bees turned back 17 challengers, including second-place Fayetteville-Manlius, who with 79 points was the only side close as Liverpool (53 points) was a distant third.
BALDWINSVILLE, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Eagle Newspapers

Syracuse, NY
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
141K+
Views
ABOUT

Eagle News produces the Cazenovia Republican, Eagle Bulletin, Baldwinsville Messenger, Eagle Observer, Eagle Star-Review and the Skaneateles Press, in addition to Syracuse Parent, Prime, and the PennySaver.

 https://eaglenewsonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy