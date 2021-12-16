ADA guidelines adopted for future West Lafayette construction projects

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Regulations in accordance with ADA guidelines were officially adopted at the West Lafayette Board of Works meeting earlier this week.

While construction projects through the City of West Lafayette have been following ADA guidelines with many projects, the official guidelines were officially adopted for future construction uses.

Three measures address the Public Rights-of-Way Accessibility Guidelines (PROWAG), ADA Standards for Accessible Design (ADAAG) and the Architectural Barriers Act (ABA) of 1968.

"You need to have guidelines and standards to follow," Karen Hurtubise, engineering project manager and ADA coordinator for the City of West Lafayette told the Journal & Courier, "and that's what those are. All three of them are just standards and guidelines.

"We have a lot of federal projects, and as part of being ADA compliant, we we want to be really specific about what we put in our contracts (in regards to) the wording. As we put in new parks, or dog parks or trails, (we can) make sure that the people that have any kind of movement issues are (accessible) to them."

Multiple annual budget delegations were approved Tuesday morning as well, including the Mental Health of American Wabash Valley Region Crisis Center.

Brandi Christiansen, president and CEO of MHA-Wabash Valley Region, spoke on behalf of the approval of $8,000 in financial support for the Crisis Center from the City of West Lafayette.

In the submitted memo for approval, Christiansen clarifies the helpful services that the Crisis Center provides for local citizens.

"We have implemented follow-up procedures for at risk callers," Christiansen wrote in the memo. "We are working with emergency departments and public safety to improve dispatch procedures and continuum of care. Our Crisis Center continues to be one of three accredited Crisis Centers in the State of Indiana. We are working with the state of Indiana and our key stakeholders to prepare for the 988 implementation in June 2022 which is anticipated to increase call volume."

The board approved the $8,000 in financial support to the Crisis Center unanimously.

