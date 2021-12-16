Boca Raton Woman Sues Over $54K Audi Q7

Audi Coral Springs, Claims Suit, Unable To Fix Multiple Defects On Luxury SUV.

An Audi Q7, leased from Audi of Coral Springs, is at the center of a lawsuit just filed in Palm Beach County. (Photo: Courtesy Audi).

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com

BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Boca Raton woman is suing Volkswagen, claiming the company manufactured a defective Audi Q7 and is refusing to do anything about it.

Maurice Hickey of Boca Raton just filed suit in Palm Beach County Circuit Court. Hickey claims that the 2019 Audi Q7, acquired in early 2020, suffered from a “defective engine, body and trim, and/or electrical system as evidenced by an illumination of the check engine and tire pressure lights, a no-start condition, and (other issues) reflected in the repair documents generated by the Defendant’s authorized dealer network…”

Volkswagen is the company that manufactures vehicles under the Audi name, and — according to the suit — should be supervising Audi of Coral Springs in the dealership’s alleged efforts to solve the problems.

The suit claims Audi violated its own warranty by not fixing the problems and not offering a replacement vehicle.

The suit is filed by Krohn and Moss of Chicago. Read the complete suit, below.

