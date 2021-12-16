ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boca Raton, FL

Boca Raton Woman Sues Over $54K Audi Q7

By STAFF REPORT
BOCANEWSNOW
BOCANEWSNOW
 14 hours ago

Audi Coral Springs, Claims Suit, Unable To Fix Multiple Defects On Luxury SUV.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Cof6C_0dOYsz8t00
An Audi Q7, leased from Audi of Coral Springs, is at the center of a lawsuit just filed in Palm Beach County. (Photo: Courtesy Audi).

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com

BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Boca Raton woman is suing Volkswagen, claiming the company manufactured a defective Audi Q7 and is refusing to do anything about it.

Maurice Hickey of Boca Raton just filed suit in Palm Beach County Circuit Court. Hickey claims that the 2019 Audi Q7, acquired in early 2020, suffered from a “defective engine, body and trim, and/or electrical system as evidenced by an illumination of the check engine and tire pressure lights, a no-start condition, and (other issues) reflected in the repair documents generated by the Defendant’s authorized dealer network…”

Volkswagen is the company that manufactures vehicles under the Audi name, and — according to the suit — should be supervising Audi of Coral Springs in the dealership’s alleged efforts to solve the problems.

The suit claims Audi violated its own warranty by not fixing the problems and not offering a replacement vehicle.

The suit is filed by Krohn and Moss of Chicago. Read the complete suit, below.

PBC-Audi-Lawsuit-121521

The article Boca Raton Woman Sues Over $54K Audi Q7 appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com .

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
BOCANEWSNOW

Pool Guy Slips, Falls, Now Sues Boca Raton Condo Association

Slippery. Wet. Lawsuit. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A man whose job involves water is suing the Mizner Tower Condominium Association after he claims he slipped and fell while working on the property. Thomas Graham, according to a lawsuit just filed in Palm Beach […] The article Pool Guy Slips, Falls, Now Sues Boca Raton Condo Association appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
BOCA RATON, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

SIRENS: Fire In Boca Raton, Overdose At Delray Drug Rehab, Fall At Boca West Sports Center

You Heard Sirens On Monday. We Know Where They Went. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Palm Beach County Fire Rescue responded to a fire in Boca Raton, an overdose at a drug rehabilitation center in Delray Beach, and a hard fall at the Sports […] The article SIRENS: Fire In Boca Raton, Overdose At Delray Drug Rehab, Fall At Boca West Sports Center appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
BOCA RATON, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

COVID: Several Boca Raton Area Schools Reporting New Cases

Now 6,979 Cases in District As Omicron Fears Grow… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — With Omicron expected to fuel another COVID surge within weeks, there is already a notable trend starting up in the Palm Beach County School District. After weeks of seemingly no […] The article COVID: Several Boca Raton Area Schools Reporting New Cases appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
BOCA RATON, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

POLICE: Boca Raton Man Rents Car On Turo To Drug Addict, Car Destroyed…

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Boca Raton man learned the hard way that renting a personal car on an app like ”Turo” may not end as intended. Shawn Skoff, according to a police report reviewed by BocaNewsNow.com, rented his personal 2013 Hyundai Sonata […] The article POLICE: Boca Raton Man Rents Car On Turo To Drug Addict, Car Destroyed… appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
BOCA RATON, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Palm Beach County, FL
Boca Raton, FL
Cars
City
Boca Raton, FL
Local
Florida Cars
City
Coral Springs, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Boca Raton Woman, Evicted From Apartment, Steals Neighbor’s Credit Card And Spends Away

POLICE: Woman Ultimately Caught Thanks To Wrong Size Of Billabong Biker Babe Shorts. BY: LAW AND JUSTICE UNIT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Boca Raton woman, evicted from her apartment in the 3000 block of NW 5th Avenue, apparently stole her neighbor’s mail before vacating the […] The article Boca Raton Woman, Evicted From Apartment, Steals Neighbor’s Credit Card And Spends Away appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
BOCA RATON, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

SIRENS: Dead In Delray, Drunk In Delray, Bitten In Boca Raton

You Heard Sirens On Saturday. We Know Where They Went. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A dead body in Delray Beach, an animal bite in Boca Raton, and someone who apparently had too much to drink all led to EMS calls in Palm Beach […] The article SIRENS: Dead In Delray, Drunk In Delray, Bitten In Boca Raton appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
BOCA RATON, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

LAWSUIT: Paver Company Steamrolled Local Homeowner During Pool Renovation

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOYNTON BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A local paver company is facing a lawsuit from a very unhappy customer who claims “King of Pavers,” also known as “The King of BBQ,” is incompetent and has no business being in the paver business. Todd Flannery is […] The article LAWSUIT: Paver Company Steamrolled Local Homeowner During Pool Renovation appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Boca Raton Woman Sues#Metrodesk Media#Defendant#Krohn And Moss Of Chicago#Pbc#K Audi Q7
BOCANEWSNOW

EXCLUSIVE: Palm Beach Firefighter Who Flipped Truck In Boca Raton Hit Tree In 2020

Flipped Fire Truck, Self-Insured, Costs Palm Beach County Taxpayers $300,000. Driver Previously Crashed. Chief Reginald Duren, Copied On Promotion Document, Refuses to Comment On Latest Crash. BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) [EXCLUSIVE] — The firefighter who ran a red light In October, flipping […] The article EXCLUSIVE: Palm Beach Firefighter Who Flipped Truck In Boca Raton Hit Tree In 2020 appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
hotelnewsresource.com

Waterstone Resort & Marina Boca Raton Sold

Newbond Holding announced the acquisition of the Waterstone Resort & Marina Boca Raton. This transaction marks Newbond's second Florida hotel investment following the firm's official launch earlier in the year. Newbond acquired the 139-key hotel through an off-market transaction. The Waterstone Resort & Marina is located in the heart of...
LIFESTYLE
Motorious

1970 Chevelle SS Found Parked On Garage Lift Since 1978

This ridiculous muscle car is packing some major surprises under the hood and in its history. The 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle is one of America’s most excellent muscle car machines ever to hit the asphalt. Of course, there is a considerable following surrounding these incredible cars as they introduced the nation to a new style of Chevy power and performance. This means that the engine is always the star of the show, and there is one engine that shines exceptionally bright in the GM performance line. That motor is the 454 ci LS6 V8 engine, making this car a beast on the streets and the drag strip. Though Chevelles of this specification are getting pretty rare these days, one guy was able to find a beautiful example of one of these ridiculous machines.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Audi
NewsBreak
Volkswagen
NewsBreak
Cars
fox35orlando.com

Drugged geese drown, landing Florida homeowners association in hot water

MIRAMAR, Fla. - Ten geese drowned in a South Florida lake after a homeowners association's attempt to trap, sedate and euthanize them went horribly awry. The SilverLakes homeowners association in Miramar hired a company, Pest Wildlife Pro, to remove 25 geese because some residents found them to be loud pooping machines, although others saw them as majestic.
FLORIDA STATE
therealdeal.com

German investor buys Publix-anchored Boynton Beach retail plaza for $80M

Union Investment bought the Publix-anchored, fully leased Fountains of Boynton shopping center for $79.5 million. The investment arm of Germany’s DZ Bank Group bought the five-building plaza on the northwest corner of Jog Road and West Boynton Beach Boulevard from an affiliate of New York-based DRA Advisors, records show.
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

BOCANEWSNOW

Boca Raton, FL
29K+
Followers
3K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

BocaNewsNow.com is the leading source for news and information in the South Palm Beach County areas of Boca Raton, Delray Beach and Boynton Beach. BocaNewsNow.com has served South Florida for a decade.

 https://bocanewsnow.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy