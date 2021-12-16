ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Three Funds are Up About 200 Percent This Year

By Stephen Taub
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleNow this is what you call a great year.Give or take a...

Entrepreneur

5 ETFs to Tap Hedge Funds' First Inflow in Three Years

With a skyrocketing stock market and an investor shift to alternative assets during a period of volatility and rising inflation, hedge funds are booming this year. In fact, these are poised to achieve positive inflows in 2021 for the first time in three years. Per the data from Preqin, hedge funds have attracted $40.9 billion inflows in the first three quarters of the year after outflows of $97.2 billion and $44.5 billion in 2019 and 2020, respectively.
MARKETS
Investor's Business Daily

Top-Rated Stocks: Photronics Stock Sees Composite Rating Climb To Superb 96

The IBD SmartSelect Composite Rating for Photronics (PLAB) rose from 92 to 96 Thursday. The revised score means the stock currently tops 96% of all other stocks in terms of key performance metrics and technical strength. Photronics stock fell Thursday in sync with a tech sector retreat. Brookfield, Conn.-based Photronics...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

S&P 500 closes lower Thursday as investors weigh moves by central banks

U.S. stocks closed lower Thursday as investors weighed monetary moves by global central banks and fresh economic data. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.1% to around 35,897.64, while the S&P 500 fell 0.9% to around 4,668.67, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 2.5% to about 15,180.43, according to preliminary data from FactSet. In a surprising decision Thursday, the Bank of England became the first major central bank to lift interest rates since the pandemic began, raising its benchmark to 0.25% from 0.10%. The Federal Reserve on Wednesday announced that it would speed up tapering of its monthly asset purchases, opening the door to potential rate hikes next year. In economic data, U.S. unemployment benefits climbed by 18,000 in mid-December to 206,000, although the level remains relatively low, with claims falling last week to the lowest level since 1969.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Dow's 450-point drop led by losses in shares of Goldman Sachs, American Express

Shares of Goldman Sachs and American Express are trading lower Friday morning, leading the Dow Jones Industrial Average selloff. The Dow (DJIA) was most recently trading 453 points, or 1.3%, lower, as shares of Goldman Sachs (GS) and American Express (AXP) are contributing to the blue-chip gauge's intraday decline. Goldman Sachs's shares are down $12.50 (3.2%) while those of American Express have dropped $4.49 (2.8%), combining for a roughly 112-point drag on the Dow. Other components contributing significantly to the decline include Visa (V) JPMorgan Chase (JPM) and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) A $1 move in any one of the 30 components of the Dow equates to a 6.59-point swing.
STOCKS
institutionalinvestor.com

In a Tough Environment, Some Hedge Funds Remain Committed to Shorting

Tybourne Capital’s decision to shutter its long-short fund doesn’t come as much of a surprise. After all, shorting has been a losing game for many investors since the recent bull market began in March 2009.Yes, there have been sharp corrections along the way, as well as the brief bear market.
MARKETS
Motley Fool

4 of the Best Stocks to Buy With $100 in 2022

Whether you're a growth, value, or income investor, there are bargains to be found right now. In a little over 15 days, we'll turn the page on what should go down as another outperforming year for Wall Street. The broad-based S&P 500 was higher by 25% through this past weekend, which more than doubles up its average annual total return of 11% over the past four decades.
STOCKS
Financial World

Wall St ebbs off as investors dump growth stocks; Nasdaq tumbles nearly 2.5%

On Thursday, all three major indices of Wall St. had closed out the session lower with Nasdaq nosediving as much as 2.5 per cent as the US Fed’s Wednesday announcement of a faster bond tapering program had prompted a havoc-scale gyration towards value stocks from growth, while prospects of at least three rate-hikes in 2022 had pushed more economically sensitive sectors higher.
STOCKS
investmentu.com

Stocks That Pay Monthly Dividends for Steady Income in 2022

The stock market is all over the news again. Some of the biggest names are plummeting, with inflation continuing to rise. Rather than worrying if your portfolio will survive the rate hikes next year, try investing in stocks that pay monthly dividends for regular income. Investing in dividend stocks is...
STOCKS

