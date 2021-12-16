ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

EPA details push to tighten rules for lead in drinking water

By Associated Press
FOX Reno
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (AP) — The Environmental Protection Agency is taking steps to tighten rules for allowable levels of lead in drinking water, as the Biden administration looks to replace all of the nation's lead service lines using new funds from the bipartisan infrastructure bill. The agency on Thursday announced...

foxreno.com

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Post

The EPA’s rule to replace lead pipes shows how broken Congress is

The Environmental Protection Agency’s decision to require the replacement of lead pipes will improve the health of millions of Americans. It also shows how broken Congress is. Lead contamination has long been known to be unsafe for people at almost any level of exposure. That’s why the Clean Air...
CONGRESS & COURTS
finance-commerce.com

EPA promises stricter regulation of lead in drinking water

WASHINGTON — The Environmental Protection Agency on Thursday will announce its intention to propose stricter limits on the amount of lead allowable in drinking water and to begin replacing millions of lead pipes that snake throughout the country and pose a significant public health threat. Lead is a neurotoxin...
POLITICS
New York Post

EPA announces tighter lead water rules, as White House vows to replace pipes

The White House on Thursday announced it’s aiming to replace every lead pipe in the United States over the next decade, while the Environmental Protection Agency announced steps tightening rules for allowable levels of lead in drinking water. EPA Administrator Michael Regan said in a statement that the new...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
enr.com

EPA Outlines Plan to Speed Lead-Lined Water Pipe Removal

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency says it will issue guidance on how to comply with a Trump-era rule taking effect on Dec.16 to remove lead service lines from U.S. drinking water systems. But it will also propose, in coming months, a new regulation to speed up line replacement. The Lead...
U.S. POLITICS
agfax.com

EPA to Propose RFS Reset, Waters of the U.S. Rule Change in 2022 – DTN

While EPA released a broad-reaching Renewable Fuel Standard proposal last week, the agency is planning to propose an expected reset of the RFS for 2023 and beyond by next spring. The agency posted its unified agenda on the Office of Management and Budget website, including a number of other issues...
INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kamala Harris
fox5ny.com

$50B investment will address contaminants in US drinking water, EPA announces

WASHINGTON - On Thursday, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced funding that U.S. states, Tribes and territories will receive in 2022 through the Biden administration’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to address key challenges like lead in drinking water and other contamination. According to the EPA, the funding, provided through EPA’s...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
enr.com

EPA Pact Could Tighten Synthetic Chemical Plants Emissions Rules

The US Environmental Protection Agency agreed to review and possibly propose new emission standards by next December for the synthetic organic chemical manufacturing industry as part of a proposed consent decree filed in US district court in Washington. DC. The agency may also determine there is no need for updated...
INDUSTRY
CNBC

Court revives U.S. Covid-19 vaccine mandate for healthcare in 26 states

The mandate is still blocked in 24 states. The mandate requires that federally funded healthcare facilities mandate Covid-19 vaccines or risk losing federal aid. Most U.S. healthcare workers have already been vaccinated by choice. A U.S. federal appeals court on Wednesday revived in 26 states a Biden administration Covid-19 vaccine...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Systems#Drinking Water#Water Pipes#Lead Paint#Ap#The Afl Cio#The Treasury Department
CBS Boston

Massachusetts Homeowners Will Get Help To Get Lead Out Of Drinking Water

BOSTON (CBS) – Help is on the way for thousands of Massachusetts homeowners who could have lead in their drinking water. The White House released an action plan on Thursday making billions of dollars available to states to help homeowners remove lead from their homes. The most recent data from the state estimated 22,000 residences have lead in the pipes that carry water into their homes. Cities and towns are responsible for the pipe up to a homeowner’s property line, but the homeowner has to pay to replace the pipe from the property line into the home, which can cost thousands of dollars. The federal money will be available to help communities cover some of that cost. “In the United States, clean water has to be a right. With the CDC, we are going to be helping identify where those lead pipes are because if you can’t find them, you can’t fix them,” said White House Climate Advisor Gina McCarthy. The plan could also help create maps that show where most lead service lines are located. The money will be put to work through state and federal agencies and will aslo help homeowners remove lead paint, which is found in many homes built before 1978.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of the Treasury
NewsBreak
EPA
agrinews-pubs.com

The Zipline: EPA muddying the waters again

I know my farmland like the back of my hand. I can tell you what field our cattle are grazing and under which tree a new mama is tending her calf. I can show you the exact spot my grandkids got their first lesson in feeding goats. I can tell you the spot where I told my father I wanted to be a farmer just like him.
ENVIRONMENT
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Issued an Urgent New Warning to Vaccinated People

The pandemic has taken yet another turn with the discovery of the Omicron variant. Mounting research has shown that the latest version of the virus is likely to be more contagious and make currently available vaccines less effective. And as more information comes in, Anthony Fauci, MD, chief COVID adviser to the White House, is warning fully vaccinated people that there's still one major thing they need to do to protect themselves from the latest variant.
PHARMACEUTICALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy