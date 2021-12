AWS has made an interesting move here by connecting Studio to the popular Figma user interface design tool. Through this, designers can build the interface in Figma and then the developers can connect this to their backend data and build the application logic in Studio. It also frees AWS from having to build its own design tool, of course. Amplify Studio does this by translating Figma designs into React UI component code.

SOFTWARE ・ 14 DAYS AGO