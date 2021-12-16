ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biden administration to unveil Trucking Action Plan Thursday amidst labor shortages

erienewsnow.com
 18 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Biden administration will unveil its "Trucking Action Plan" on Thursday in an effort to address supply chain challenges that have plagued the White House for months. The plan is the product of the administration's Supply Chain Disruptions Task Force, a group chaired by Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, Transportation Secretary Pete...

www.erienewsnow.com

