mParticle Introduces New Feature to Help Global Brands Reduce Compliance Risk and Maintain Consumer Rights Under GDPR and CCPA/CPRA
Data Subject Rights Forwarding Feature Automates the Intensive and Error-Prone Task of Administering Data Deletion Requests. mParticle, the leading enterprise customer data infrastructure company, today announced the addition of Data Subject Rights (DSR) Forwarding to its feature set. For most companies, responding to data subject deletion requests is a costly and...martechseries.com
Comments / 0