mParticle Introduces New Feature to Help Global Brands Reduce Compliance Risk and Maintain Consumer Rights Under GDPR and CCPA/CPRA

By PRNewswire
 16 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleData Subject Rights Forwarding Feature Automates the Intensive and Error-Prone Task of Administering Data Deletion Requests. mParticle, the leading enterprise customer data infrastructure company, today announced the addition of Data Subject Rights (DSR) Forwarding to its feature set. For most companies, responding to data subject deletion requests is a costly and...

Allset Raises $3M to Automate Tips for Service Professionals

Allset in Lehi, Utah announces massive funding round to drive personalized messaging for home service businesses. Silicon Slopes newest tech company Allset is helping service professionals automate and increase tips through a personalized mobile messaging platform. The concept is simple — when a service appointment is completed, an automated tip request is sent from Allset to the customer on behalf of the business.
LEHI, UT
Next generation Blockchain Ad Tech Announces Official Launch In Northern Arizona

Blockchain Exchange Network, Inc. (BEN) is excited to announce its official beta launch in Northern Arizona on January 17, 2022. BEN is a next generation platform designed to optimize ad space by giving consumers control of their data. Unlike existing advertising that can be irrelevant, invasive, and exploitative, BEN presents a uniquely privacy-oriented advertising solution that delivers relevant engagements catered to the interests and needs of consumers, played in the right place at the right time, while rewarding them and protecting their data.
TECHNOLOGY
How AWS Marketplace is pushing faster product innovation

AWS held its re:Invent event last week in Las Vegas, one of the first big in-person IT conferences since the pandemic started in March 2020. One piece of news from the show that didn't get much fanfare was that contact-center-as-a-service vendor Talkdesk is now available in AWS Marketplace. While another...
SOFTWARE
Five9 Wins Best in Biz Awards for Enterprise Product of the Year, Support Department of the Year and Executive of the Year

Inc., a leading provider of the intelligent cloud contact center, announced that it has been named a Best in Biz Awards winner in three categories: Enterprise Product of the Year, Support Department of the Year, and Executive of the Year for CEO Rowan Trollope. Best in Biz Awards is the only independent business awards program judged each year by prominent editors and reporters from top-tier publications in North America.
BUSINESS
Selligent Awards 2021 Honor Global Brands for Innovation in Digital Marketing

Alliant Credit Union Wins for Campaign to Promote Digital Banking to Key Customer Segment. Selligent Marketing Cloud (Selligent), the intelligent omnichannel marketing cloud platform and CM Group brand, today announced the winners of the 2021 Selligent Awards. The awards spotlight the most successful, creative and innovative campaigns developed by customers and partners in the past year, using the Selligent platform.
ECONOMY
Blockchain Distributed Ledger Technology Market: Growing Demand and Growth Opportunity | IBM, Deloitte, Monax Industries

Latest update report on Blockchain Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) Market Size, Share, Growth, Industry Trends and Forecast by 2028. This report is highly predictive as it holds the overall market analysis of the topmost companies into the Blockchain Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) industry. With the classified Blockchain Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) market research based on various growing regions, this report provides leading players portfolio along with sales, growth, market share and so on. The Market research report on Blockchain Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) has integrated the analysis of different factors that boost the Blockchain Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) market's growth. It establishes trends, restraints and drivers that transform the Blockchain Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) market in either a positive or negative manner. The detailed information is based on current Blockchain Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) market trends and historic achievements.
MARKETS
Deque Drives Accessibility and Inclusion for Mobile Commerce Amid the Holiday Season

Marketing Technology News: Investis Digital Releases Connect.IQ Special Report on…. In 2021 alone, $2.4 trillion of global e-commerce revenue came from mobile devices. And, with people with disabilities, their friends and families accounting for 73% of consumers, that’s $1.8 trillion in revenue potentially at risk if mobile apps aren’t accessible. By shifting left, Deque’s enhancements of axe DevTools in SwiftUI integrate accessibility into mobile development processes, which streamlines accessibility testing.
CELL PHONES
Favro Partners With Practica Capital and Scale Capital to Grow Sales & Marketing Team in Vilnius

Collaborative planning platform Favro accelerates growth bringing more business agility to the future of working-from-anywhere. Favro announced that it has raised $4.3 million in Seed funding led by pan-Baltic venture capital fund Practica Capital, and followed by Nordic-US B2B tech investor Scale Capital. Previous investors Creandum and Inbox Capital also...
BUSINESS
Nimbly Transforms Business Operational Efficiency With Data-Driven Innovative Solution Powered by Sisense

Operational management platform Nimbly selects Sisense to enable its customers to unlock the power of interactive, customisable dashboards and real-time analytics anywhere, anytime. Fast-growing digital business operations management platform Nimbly has announced it has selected Sisense, the leading AI-driven analytics cloud platform that infuses analytics anywhere to provide a new...
TECHNOLOGY
2021 Analysis of Top Ecommerce Platforms

HTTPArchive examined the data from over 13 million websites visits to ecommerce sites. The data provided insights into which ecommerce sites are most popular and what kinds of sites use them. While the most surprising revelation is in the category of site performance, the conclusion the authors reach about which is best makes a lot of sense.
MARKETS
Bnext Adopts LoginID FIDO-Certified Biometric Authentication

Spanish FinTech Bnext and FIDO-certified biometric authentication provider LoginID have partnered on the integration of LoginID’s FIDO2 SDKs into the Bnext mobile application. The collaboration, announced in a Thursday (Dec. 16) press release, will give customers secure and frictionless logins and transaction confirmations, digital signatures and transaction receipts. Spanish...
CELL PHONES
Digital Identification Market is Thriving Worldwide | Experian, Callsign, Gemalto

The Digital Identification Market has been fragmented based on the productivity of several companies; therefore, each segment and its sub-segments are analyzed in the research report. Furthermore, the report offers 360 views on historical and upcoming growth based on volume, value, production, and consumption. Moreover, it classifies depend on sub-segments, key segments as per the significant regions and offers an in-depth analysis on the competitive edge of the market. This report also includes a complete analysis of industry players covering their latest developments, product portfolio, pricing, mergers, acquisitions, and collaborations. Moreover, it provides crucial strategies that are helping them to expand their market share.
MARKETS
Technology is making healthcare better: 5 trends transforming the sector today

Already well underway before the Covid-19 pandemic, digital transformation rapidly accelerated in the past year, introducing new tools and services to enhance patient care. This significant change will continue to advance as health-tech funding set records in the past year, reaching $15.3 billion and surpassing biopharma in the number of investment deals for the first time. These investments collectively support products, services, and support structures that promote better patient outcomes in an increasingly digital-first healthcare environment.
HEALTH
AI eCommerce Tech Firm Rokt Raises $325M at $1.95B Valuation

Artificial intelligence (AI) eCommerce technology platform Rokt closed a $325 million Series E funding round at a $1.95 billion valuation, with funding led by Tiger Global and participation by Wellington Management, Whale Rock Capital Management, Pavilion Capital and existing shareholder Square Peg. Rokt’s technology products work to boost engagement, revenue...
TECHNOLOGY
Stringr Launches Iconiq to Bring its Award-winning Video Sourcing and Production Platform to Brands, Corporations, and Entertainment Companies

The global news media’s go-to platform for original video sourcing is now available for creatives across multiple industries. Stringr, the award-winning video SaaS platform, announced the launch of its new creator-focused video sourcing and production platform, Iconiq. Marketers, brands, creatives, and entertainment companies can now source and produce original video content with the same speed and ease previously only available to broadcast news organizations.
BUSINESS
Clair Feng

Using Customer Value Optimization to Accelerate E-Commerce Growth

When you think of the most successful e-commerce enterprises, you'll notice that they all have a few characteristics in common. Instead of seeking short-term revenues, top organizations frequently focus on the lifetime worth of their consumers. Their resultant accomplishment is always self-evident.
Blockchain Martech Solution WOM Protocol Launches YEAY App on Shopify

Singapore, 16 December 2021 — WOM Protocol, a social commerce solution that enables brands to leverage word-of-mouth recommendations, announced today its integration with multinational e-commerce company, Shopify, to provide Shopify stores with access to a brand new suite of tools for targeting customers with user-generated product recommendations. The new...
CELL PHONES
Metro One Unveils Plans to Launch Mobile Commerce Platform, Shelfy.io, on WooCommerce by Signing Gili's Goodies, a Gourmet Gifting Company

SHERIDAN, WY / ACCESSWIRE / December 16, 2021 / Metro One Telecommunications, Inc. (OTC PINK:WOWI) ('Metro One') today announced that its wholly-owned Israeli subsidiary, Stratford Ltd. ('Shelfy.io' or 'Shelfy') has signed Gili's Goodies, an online seller of gourmet gifts ('Gili's'), as its first customer on the soon to be launched WooCommerce plug-in. WooCommerce is an open-source, completely customizable eCommerce platform which runs 29% of the top 1 million sites using e-commerce technology.1.
BUSINESS
Online Blockchain plc: Umbria Expands Reach into the NFT Market

Fastest, cheapest ETH to WETH bridging for projects on Polygon network. Umbria Network has augmented its position in the NFT space with its second phase of partnerships. The protocol has introduced its novel Narni cross-chain liquidity bridge to a wider NFT audience via collaborations with innovative projects that are minting and selling on the Polygon blockchain. When buying NFTs on a Polygon marketplace such as OpenSea, users must bridge their Ether (ETH) to Polygon ETH, known as Wrapped ETH (WETH). Umbria’s Narni bridge facilitates this cross-chain transaction substantially faster and cheaper than similar bridges. It typically takes less than four minutes and often costs just $4-$9 to transfer assets from the Ethereum to the Polygon network.
MARKETS

