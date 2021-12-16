ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

SmartBug Media® Earns Three New Comparably Awards in the Best Company Culture, Best CEO and Best Company for Women Categories

By PRNewswire
martechseries.com
 14 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleLeading Intelligent Inbound® Marketing Agency Credits Flexibility, Career Development Opportunities and Fully Remote Workforce as Reasons for the Recognitions. SmartBug Media® — a leading Intelligent Inbound® marketing agency that assists businesses in generating leads; increasing awareness; and building brand loyalty through inbound marketing, digital strategy, design, marketing automation, revenue operations and...

martechseries.com

Comments / 0

Related
martechseries.com

Sitel Group Awarded 4 Honors in Company Culture Excellence by Comparably

The awards recognize the commitment of Sitel Group to establishing excellence in company culture and leadership. Sitel Group, one of the largest global providers of customer experience (CX) products and solutions, announced today that it has won across all four of this quarter’s categories in the Comparably Awards for company culture excellence. Selected out of 70,000 companies across the United States, Sitel Group and its CEO Laurent Uberti were honored for the Best Company Culture, Best Companies for Women, Best Companies for Diversity and Best CEO.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

IZEA Founder Ted Murphy Named a 2021 Best CEO by Comparably

IZEA honored for best work-life balance, outstanding leadership. IZEA Worldwide, Inc., the premier provider of influencer marketing technology, data, and services for the world’s leading brands, announced that it has won two Comparably.com awards for company culture excellence. IZEA ranked in the Top 50 of Comparably’s 2021 Best Company Work-Life Balance list for small to midsize companies and CEO Ted Murphy has been recognized as one of Comparably’s Best CEOs of 2021.
BUSINESS
CNBC

These are the 10 best companies for women in 2021, according to female employee reviews

What are the best companies to work for if you're a woman?. The answer to this question has become especially pertinent as working women continue to navigate the coronavirus pandemic: multiple studies have shown that women are reporting higher levels of burnout than men and taking on more caregiving responsibilities while balancing their jobs.
BUSINESS
aithority.com

Fuel Cycle Named Best Company For Women By Comparably

Fuel Cycle’s eighth award win from Comparably highlights commitment to employee health and happiness. Fuel Cycle Inc., the leading market research cloud for Fortune 500 companies, announced it has been recognized by the Comparably Awards as one of the 2021 Best Companies for Women. This marks the eighth time since the start of 2020 that Fuel Cycle has been recognized by Comparably.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Malone
bizjournals

Best Places to Work 2021: Chasse Building Team focuses on company culture

Find out why Chasse Building Team is the first place winner for midsized companies in the 2021 Phoenix Business Journal Best Places to Work awards. © 2021 American City Business Journals. All rights reserved. Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 1/1/21) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement (updated 7/20/21). The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of American City Business Journals.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Indico Data CEO Tom Wilde Joins Forbes Technology Council

Council is an invitation-only community for world-class CIOs, CTOs, and technology executives. Indico Data, the unstructured data company, announced that the company’s CEO, Tom Wilde, has joined the Forbes Technology Council, an invitation-only community for world-class CIOs, CTOs, and technology executives. Marketing Technology News: MarTech Interview with Martin Wilson,...
BUSINESS
WWD

Informa Hires Kulego to Oversee Business Development, International Growth

Click here to read the full article. Informa Markets Fashion has brought Edwina Kulego on board as vice president of international and business development, overseeing Project, MAGIC, Coterie and Sourcing at MAGIC, effective Dec. 23. Most recently she was vice president at Liberty Fairs, where she oversaw all aspects of the business. Before Liberty, Kulego launched the International Business Development Department at UBM, Informa’s predecessor, in 2016 and spearheaded the launch of MAGIC Japan, now known as Project Tokyo, in 2017. Kulego started her fashion trade career in 2010 at Project and holds an international business degree from Berkeley College. She...
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Stringr Launches Iconiq to Bring its Award-winning Video Sourcing and Production Platform to Brands, Corporations, and Entertainment Companies

The global news media’s go-to platform for original video sourcing is now available for creatives across multiple industries. Stringr, the award-winning video SaaS platform, announced the launch of its new creator-focused video sourcing and production platform, Iconiq. Marketers, brands, creatives, and entertainment companies can now source and produce original video content with the same speed and ease previously only available to broadcast news organizations.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inbound Marketing#Marketing Automation#Online Marketing#Media Management#Global Marketing#Smartbug Media#Comparably#Martech#Cmo#Transfix Company#Ibm#Adobe#Nextdoor#Ringcentral#Zoom Video Communications#Chipotle#Stanley Black Decker
Insurance Journal

Artful Mosaic Insurance Creates Global Agility for Specialty Startup

Mosaic Insurance, the Bermuda-headquartered startup and Lloyd’s specialty insurer, operates with a unique structural twist. Its hybrid model has the flexibility of a managing general agent (MGA), the stability of a carrier’s long-term capital, plus the ratings, global licenses and distribution reach of Lloyd’s of London. Launched...
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Reputation Promotes Pranav Desai to Chief Product Officer

Reputation, the global leader in reputation experience management (RXM), today announced that it has promoted Pranav Desai to Chief Product Officer (CPO). In this role, Desai will continue to lead Reputation’s product organization, focusing on long-term product strategies and growth initiatives. He previously served as Reputation’s SVP of Product Innovation.
BUSINESS
buffalonynews.net

Leena AI recognized as a Representative Vendor in Gartner Market Guide for Integrated HR Service Management Solutions

New York [US], December 16 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Leena AI, the company that's revolutionizing enterprise employee experience, today announced that it was listed as a Representative Vendor in 2021 Gartner's Market Guide for Integrated HR Service Management Solutions1 for the second consecutive year. "We are pleased to be recognized in Gartner's...
ECONOMY
martechseries.com

Favro Partners With Practica Capital and Scale Capital to Grow Sales & Marketing Team in Vilnius

Collaborative planning platform Favro accelerates growth bringing more business agility to the future of working-from-anywhere. Favro announced that it has raised $4.3 million in Seed funding led by pan-Baltic venture capital fund Practica Capital, and followed by Nordic-US B2B tech investor Scale Capital. Previous investors Creandum and Inbox Capital also...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Uber
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Netflix
martechseries.com

Productiv Hires New CMO Rashmi Vittal to Bolster Hypergrowth after Record Year

Today Productiv, the market leader in software-as-a-service management, announced the hiring of leading B2B SaaS marketer Rashmi Vittal as Chief Marketing Officer. This news comes on the heels of breakthrough success in 2021 as many new companies like Carta, eHealth, Iron Mountain, Kayak and the LA Clippers are now enterprise users. Productiv also raised $45 million in Series C funding, was named one of The Information’s 50 Most Promising Startups for 2022 (#3 in the B2B category) and the number of employees has grown 140% in one year. Productiv also introduced an enhanced version of its flagship platform with a unique data-driven SaaS Intelligence approach, enabling CIOs to drive optimal SaaS management while providing superior digital work experiences. The company also grew its ecosystem of partners, adding alliances with Asana, Box, Coupa, Miro, Okta and Slack.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

RainFocus Hires VP of Events to Drive Strategy and Execution for Global In-Person, Virtual, and Hybrid Events

Rodney Hart joins RainFocus to elevate the event experience for the company and its customers. RainFocus, provider of the next-generation enterprise event marketing platform, today announced its latest leadership hire, Rodney Hart, VP of events. Hart, who spent the last nine years at Dell Technologies (formerly EMC Corporation), brings deep event technology knowledge and experience to RainFocus. In his new role, he is responsible for managing the strategy for RainFocus-owned and third-party events, delivering best practices using the RainFocus platform, and reinforcing RainFocus’ commitment to providing customers with industry-leading experiences.
BUSINESS
The Press

Virtana Wins Comparably Awards for Best Company Culture and Best Company for Women; Highlighting Company's Servant Leadership

SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtana, a leader in hybrid cloud optimization and observability, today announced that it received two annual awards from workplace culture site Comparably, including Best Company Culture and Best Company for Women. Virtana is led by Chief Executive Officer Kash Shaikh. Reviews from more than 70% of Virtana employees give Kash an A+ rating with a CEO score of 98/100, placing him in the top five percent of CEOs among similarly sized companies in the U.S.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

VidMob Research Reveals That Creative Choices Like A Model’s Eye Gaze Have Measurable Impact on Ad Performance

New Research Shows the Effectiveness of Creative Elements vary Depending on Context, Industry and Platform. VidMob, the leading platform for Intelligent Creative, released new research that shows how the direction of a model’s eye gaze in the first few seconds of a video ad can significantly impact performance metrics, but can differ greatly based on context. The study is the first of its kind as VidMob applied proprietary AI technology to detect the specific direction of eye gaze and its relationship to ad engagement. The findings are based on an analysis of 1.1 million digital ads that ran on Facebook, Snapchat and Google between January 2018 – December 2020, and show that variation in eye gaze can influence click through rates, view rates and Return on Ad Spend (ROAS).
SOFTWARE
martechseries.com

John Deere Selects Thoughtworks to Drive More Unified Digital Experiences for Global B2B and B2C Customers

Thoughtworks, a global technology consultancy that integrates strategy, design and engineering to drive digital innovation, today announced signing a multi-year agreement with John Deere, a world leader in providing advanced products, technology and services for customers revolutionizing the agriculture and construction industries. Marketing Technology News: GigCapital4 and BigBear.ai Announce Shareholder...
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Alkymi Selected by Interactive Brokers to Streamline Client Onboarding and Boost the Customer Experience

Intelligent automation leader Alkymi to advance innovative global trading platform’s digital transformation strategy. Alkymi, the leader in data workflow automation, announced the onboarding of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc., an automated global electronic broker that operates one of the largest electronic trading platforms by volume in the US. The company chose Alkymi Data Inbox and Alkymi Patterns to enable a state-of-the-art digital client onboarding experience for its customers and to efficiently support its rapidly growing customer base.
MARKETS
aithority.com

Susan Kingston-Brown Named CEO, UM International

Kingston-Brown will lead the London-based International Client Services division. IPG Mediabrands agency UM has announced the promotion of Susan Kingston-Brown to CEO for its International Client Services (ICS) division. Reporting to Chris Skinner, UM President for EMEA, Kingston-Brown is responsible for coordinating global accounts across markets. Her remit is to...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy