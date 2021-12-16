Survey: Member Engagement Dominated 2021 Health Plan Priorities, But Consumers Proved Hard to Reach

The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in an unprecedented interest in science, as people everywhere were faced with making decisions that affected their health. These included decisions such as following public health protective measures, getting vaccinations and accessing health-care services. All of this has taken place in rapidly evolving, uncertain environments. The events related to the COVID-19 pandemic have highlighted the importance of what constitutes credible information or evidence (research-based information) and how evidence is communicated and used to make decisions. At the start of the pandemic, little was known about COVID-19, and making health decisions was a challenge. The ongoing pandemic has...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 1 DAY AGO