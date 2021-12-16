ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Survey: Member Engagement Dominated 2021 Health Plan Priorities, But Consumers Proved Hard to Reach

By PRNewswire
martechseries.com
 16 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleEngagys, the leading healthcare consumer engagement consulting and research firm, revealed results from the Sixth Annual Survey of Healthcare Consumer Engagement Practices, a joint effort with RISE. Results highlight health plans’ enterprise-wide focus on consumer health engagement, their ongoing resolve to identify efficient communication channels, and the effects of health-related noise...

martechseries.com

Comments / 0

Related
beckershospitalreview.com

New survey reveals 3 out of every 5 consumers would bypass local health systems for care

Three out of every five consumers would opt to find healthcare either online, via an app, or at a clinic versus their traditional health system, according to a new survey commissioned by Bright.md. The survey, which polled nearly 1,200 consumers over the age of 18, sought to discover how healthcare preferences and expectations have shifted as a result of Covid, and just how much of a threat direct-to-consumer healthcare options are becoming.
HEALTH
CBS Miami

COVID Pandemic Has Led Healthcare Providers To Rethink How They Deliver Care To Community

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The coronavirus pandemic has led some healthcare providers to rethink how they’re delivering care to the community. Instead of going to the doctor’s office, they’ve realized they can reach more people if they meet people where they live, especially in underserved communities. Maryland-based Luminis Health has found success by rolling their mobile community health van to the Riverdale Farmers Market. Mai Bangura, who is a healthcare provider herself, came to shop but left with an extra shot of COVID-19 protection. “I have been thinking about getting my booster for the past month and I haven’t been able to because I’ve been...
HEALTH SERVICES
mobihealthnews.com

Is this a bubble? Digital health execs on funding in 2021

Digital health funding hit new heights in 2021. According to Rock Health’s Q3 report, funding had already hit $21.3 billion across 541 deals this year. Average funding amounts for Series A, B and C+ rounds have grown more than two times since 2017. With that huge growth in mind,...
HEALTH
TheConversationCanada

Support and collaboration with health-care providers can help people make health decisions

The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in an unprecedented interest in science, as people everywhere were faced with making decisions that affected their health. These included decisions such as following public health protective measures, getting vaccinations and accessing health-care services. All of this has taken place in rapidly evolving, uncertain environments. The events related to the COVID-19 pandemic have highlighted the importance of what constitutes credible information or evidence (research-based information) and how evidence is communicated and used to make decisions. At the start of the pandemic, little was known about COVID-19, and making health decisions was a challenge. The ongoing pandemic has...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Plan#Text Messaging#Medicare Advantage#Engagys#Marketing Technology News#Martech Interview#Tenovos#Co Founder
Best Life

CVS Just Gave This Urgent Warning to All Customers

CVS has been a vital aid in the fight against COVID, offering vaccinations, tests, and pandemic essentials at its nearly 10,000 locations across the U.S. While the pharmacy chain recently announced that it is planning to close 900 stores over the next few years, it's still working hard to help local communities stay healthy—and that goes well beyond the current pandemic. In fact, CVS just issued an urgent warning to all customers that might send you straight to your nearest location. Read on to find out what prompted the company to send out an important announcement.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Marketing
KevinMD.com

Why patients refuse the COVID-19 vaccination

The U.S. is progressively falling behind other countries when rated on the percent of the population that is vaccinated against COVID-19. I ask all my patients if they are vaccinated against COVID-19 and estimate that 80 percent are vaccinated. The unvaccinated can be unscientifically categorized into three groups, highlighting three real but anonymous patients.
PUBLIC HEALTH
AOL Corp

Survey finds 75% of employers won't have vaccine ban if US mandate is struck down

More than two-thirds of U.S. employers recently surveyed have no plans to make vaccination a condition of work, if courts ultimately strike down the Biden administration’s mandate for large employers. According to the survey of 1,000 randomly selected members of the Society for Human Resources Management, 75% said they’re...
HEALTH
The Independent

Covid vaccine: 15-minute wait after Pfizer and Moderna jabs set to be scrapped as rollout accelerated

Those who receive a dose of the Pfizer or Moderna jab are no longer set to wait 15 minutes after being vaccinated, as government officials seek to accelerate the national rollout.The UK's four chief medical officers have recommended that the waiting period typically observed for the mRNA vaccines should be temporarily suspended.“The 15-minute wait after a vaccination with mRNA vaccine will cause more harm than it can avert because it will significantly reduce the number of people who can be vaccinated over a short period of time,” the CMOs said in a statement released on Thursday.Analysis from NHS England...
PHARMACEUTICALS
WISH-TV

New study suggests 3-dose Pfizer series is no match for omicron

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – In an alarming new study, Israeli scientists found that three jabs of the Pfizer vaccine may be no match for omicron. Scientists at Sheba Medical Center — a hospital affiliate of Tel Aviv University — found the two-dose series of the mRNA vaccine plus a booster is four times less effective against the mutation compared to the delta variant. The weak response, health officials say, may indicate that more boosters are needed.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH

Comments / 0

Community Policy