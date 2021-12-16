ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Long, Josiah Daniel - (2) counts of DUI (M) and 1 additional charge

crimewatchpa.com
 1 day ago

On December 15, 2021 at approximately 6:11pm NHPD was dispatched to a vehicle accident at the intersection of Division Highway and...

lancaster.crimewatchpa.com

crimewatchpa.com

Freidly, Leroy Carl - (2) counts of DUI (M)

On December 7, 2021 at approximately 10:21pm NHPD was on routine patrol in the 900 Block of West Main Street (Earl Township). Officers got behind a vehicle that was crossing over the white line several times. Officers stopped the vehicle and identified the driver as Leroy Freidly III (age 26 of Lititz). Officers observed signs of intoxication and Freidly was unable to perform field sobriety tests accurately. He was arrested for DUI and a test later showed that he had a BAC of .102%. The above charges were filed as a result.
PUBLIC SAFETY
crimewatchpa.com

Kiner, Daniel - Public Intoxication ; Disorderly Conduct.

On Monday 12/13/21 at approximately 2220 hours, Highspire Police were called to investigate a suspicious person who was trying to pull down street signs in the area of Ann / Cherry St .. Police arrived in the area and the suspect took off running. He was quickly apprehended by officers and found to be heavily under the influence of some type of narcotic. Police summoned an ambulance which led police to take further necessary medical attention at local hospital. The suspect was unable to talk so police verified his identity by fingerprints as Daniel Kiner of Camp Hill, PA. Kiner will be cited for Public Intoxication and Disorderly Conduct. The citations were filed thru District Justice Kenneth Lenker 12-2-02.
PUBLIC SAFETY
crimewatchpa.com

Minich, Daniel T. - 18 PACC 2705 Recklessly Endangering Another Person (1 count) (M2) and 3 additional charges

On 12/09/21 at approximately 1214 hrs City of Bradford Police responded to 237 North Onofrio Street for a mental health/welfare check. Just prior to Police arrival the male involved fired several gunshots from a handgun both inside his residence and outside the residence. At least one occupied structure and a shed were struck next to the subjects home. The male was identified as Daniel T. Minich whom resides at that address. City Police, Bradford Twp. Police, and Pennsylvania State Police all worked together to surround the house and provide protection to surrounding residents. City Police negotiated with Minich as he would not come out of the house. Through negotiation and de-escalation tactics Police were able to get Minich to throw the gun out of the front door and then surrender himself to Police safely. A search warrant was conducted at the scene and Officers found within the residence large amount of Methamphetamine. Minich was arraigned by District Magistrate Dominic Cercone and remanded to McKean County Jail with bail denied at this time.
BRADFORD, PA
crimewatchpa.com

Aguilar, Alejandro - (1) Count DUI - Incapable of Driving Safely and 1 additional charge

November 19, 2021 at approximately 8:36PM, Officers were dispatched for a report of a domestic with one subject attempting to leave the residence, in the 500 Block of S. Union Street, Kennett Square Borough. Once on scene, Officers made contact with Alejandro Aguilar who was exiting his vehicle. The vehicle matched the description of a vehicle involved in a hit and run accident an hour prior in the same area. Upon contact, Officers observed indicators suggesting intoxication and field sobriety tests showed impairment. He was taken into custody for suspicion of DUI and submitted to a chemical test of his breath, resulting in a BAC of .195%. He was processed and later released to a family member. Charges filed in MDC 15-3-04.
KENNETT SQUARE, PA
Josiah
crimewatchpa.com

GUYTON, TYSHAWN CALVIN-DANIEL - (1 Count) RSP (F3)

NLCRPD Sector Assignment: L86 SECTOR 11 WARWICK TWP P867. Primary Agency: NORTHERN LANCASTER COUNTY REGIONAL POLICE DEPARTMENT. A trader in stolen rare baseball cards was arrested last evening as he attempted to sell a rare authenticated “Babe Ruth” trading card in the parking lot of a large shopping center located in Warwick Township. On Thursday, December 16, 2021, at approximately 18:00 hours, NLCRPD patrols were dispatched to contact a subject regarding a suspicious item he located. The NLCRPD patrol met with the reporting party who disclosed a text exchange regarding the sale of an authentic Babe Ruth Cut Signature. The reporting party is a collector of memorabilia through multiple platforms, stating he buys sports memorabilia. The suspect, later identified as TYSHAWN CALVIN DANIEL GUYTON, requested the potential buyer meet him at 960 Lititz Pk (Target) to buy the item for the price of $2,500.00. GUYTON told the reporting party he was coming from Philadelphia. The reporting party was instructed by police to agree and meet at 20:30 hours. The suspect stated was getting an Uber ride to the location. NLCRPD positioned covertly around the location (Target), with a NLCRPD providing overwatch utilizing binoculars from an elevated position.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
cumberland.crimewatchpa.com

Vick, Brandon Keith - (18)3802(D)(3) DUI-Controlled Substance and Alcohol (M) and 3 additional charges. On September 9, 2021 at 4:19 AM, the Lower Allen Township Police Department was dispatched to the 1200 Block of Rossmoyne Road for a vehicle into a ditch. Upon arrival, officers found a white 2000 Ford F-250 in a retention pond at the Rossmoyne Elementary School. The vehicle was not occupied, the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
cumberland.crimewatchpa.com

Vick, Brandon Keith - (18)3802(D)(3) DUI-Controlled Substance and Alcohol (M) and 3 additional charges

On September 9, 2021 at 4:19 AM, the Lower Allen Township Police Department was dispatched to the 1200 Block of Rossmoyne Road for a vehicle into a ditch. Upon arrival, officers found a white 2000 Ford F-250 in a retention pond at the Rossmoyne Elementary School. The vehicle was not occupied, the airbags were deployed, and blood was visible on the air bags. Marijuana and drug paraphernalia were also seen inside the vehicle.
PUBLIC SAFETY
crimewatchpa.com

Farnack, Nicholas Ivan - 75 3802 C DUI Highest Rate of Alcohol (M) and 2 additional charges

On Thursday, November 25, 2021 at 2:10AM, a Slate Belt Regional Police Officer was traveling northbound on S. Broadway, when an unknown operator of a vehicle traveled southbound without the vehicle's headlamps or tail lights activated. The Slate Belt Regional Police Officer turned around, activating the emergency lights/sirens and initiated a traffic stop on the operator of the vehicle. The Officer made contact with the operator, who was identified as Nicholas FARNACK. While the Officers was conducting the roadside interview with N. FARNACK, signs of impairment were suspected. N. FARNACK agreed to submit to SFST (Standardized Field Sobriety Tests). SFST'S were performed and provided the Officer with additional signs that impairment was present. N. FARNACK was taken into custody, transported to a Northampton County DUI Center, where he (N. FARNACK) agreed to submit a sample of his blood for chemical testing. N. FARNACK'S B.A.C. was .27%. Charges were filed.
PUBLIC SAFETY
crimewatchpa.com

Swartzentruber, Freda A - (18) 3802 (A1) DUI-General Impairment and 2 additional charges

On December 4, 2021 at around 7:45 pm, Officers from Carroll Township Police Department were dispatched to the 1st Block of South Baltimore Street for a vehicle which had crashed into a structure. Officers made contact with the driver, Freda Swartzentruber who was slumped over the driver's steering wheel. Through the Officer's investigation, it was determined that Freda was impaired due to alcohol consumption. Freda refused a Blood Alcohol Concentration test. Freda was then taken into custody and transported to York County Central Booking.
PUBLIC SAFETY
crimewatchpa.com

Sanders, Randall Leland - DUI (M); 2 counts and 1 additional charge

On 11/24/2021 at approximately 2036 hours, Palmyra Police initiated a traffic stop on a silver in color, Hummer, for failing to stop at a stop sign. The driver of the vehicle was identified as Randall Sanders. During the stop, Randall was determined to be under the influence of alcohol. Randall was arrested for suspicion of DUI and taken to Good Samaritan Hospital for a legal blood draw. Randall refused the test and charges were filed on 11/29/2021 with MDJ Garver's Office for 1 count of DUI-Incapable of Safe Driving, and 2 counts of Duties at Stop Signs.
PALMYRA, PA
crimewatchpa.com

DeJesus, Ezeguiel James - (1) count Recklessly Endangering Another Person and 6 additional charges

Recklessly Endangering Another Person / Disorderly Conduct / Possession of Marijuana / Possession of Oxycodone / Possession of Ecstasy / Possession of Drug Paraphernalia Arrest, 1:37 a.m., Sunday, December 5, 2021, 1703 New Holland Pike – Club Twenty3 (MT) – Ezeguiel J. DeJesus, M/30, of Lancaster, PA, was charged with the above offenses after he was observed firing a pistol into the air, out of an opened sunroof of a vehicle, in the parking lot of the business. An officer on patrol heard the three (3) to four (4) gunshots and determined DeJesus’ vehicle to be involved. A felony traffic stop occurred and DeJesus was taken into custody without incident. During a search incident to arrest, DeJesus was found in possession of marijuana, oxycodone, ecstasy, a pill container, and a smoking device (vaporizer). He was also found in possession of a Smith and Wesson revolver. He was processed, interviewed, and released from custody. A criminal complaint was filed December 10, 2021.
LANCASTER, PA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
crimewatchpa.com

Crather, Eric Matthew - ( 1 count ) DUI (M) and a summary traffic violation.

On 12/15/21 at approximately 1:45 AM officers initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle after observing it drive erratically while traveling South on S. High St. Upon making contact with the operator, identified as Eric Crather, a 35 Y/O W/M out of West Chester, PA, signs of impairment were observed. Following an investigation, Crather was taken into custody for DUI and related traffic offenses. Crather was released on summons, and a preliminary hearing is pending at District Court 15-1-04.
WEST CHESTER, PA
cumberland.crimewatchpa.com

Snowberger , Ronald E Jr. - (18) 5104 Resisting Arrest and 2 additional charges

On Thursday December 9, 2021, Middlesex Township Police conducted a traffic stop in the 1100 block of the Harrisburg Pike. After an investigation it was determined the passenger Ronald Snowberger Jr. had a Parole violation warrant for his arrest. After resistance Officers took Snowberger into custody. Snowberger was transported to Cumberland County Booking Center for processing on these charges and committed to the Cumberland County prison for the Parole warrant.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
crimewatchpa.com

SUTHERLAND, NATHAN ROBERT - 18 2701 A1 Simple Assault (M3) 1 Count and 1 additional charge

On 11/29/21, LWTPD was dispatched to the 500 block of Salem Church Road, Red Lion, PA, for a physical domestic disturbance. As a result, Nathan R. Sutherland (W/M//26) was arrested for Simple Assault (M3) and Harassment (S). Sutherland was transported to Central Booking to await arraignment. A preliminary hearing will be scheduled at MDJ 19-3-01 Judge Fishel’s Office. Sutherland is innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
RED LION, PA
Community Policy