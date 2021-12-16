Long, Josiah Daniel - (2) counts of DUI (M) and 1 additional charge

Recklessly Endangering Another Person / Disorderly Conduct / Possession of Marijuana / Possession of Oxycodone / Possession of Ecstasy / Possession of Drug Paraphernalia Arrest, 1:37 a.m., Sunday, December 5, 2021, 1703 New Holland Pike – Club Twenty3 (MT) – Ezeguiel J. DeJesus, M/30, of Lancaster, PA, was charged with the above offenses after he was observed firing a pistol into the air, out of an opened sunroof of a vehicle, in the parking lot of the business. An officer on patrol heard the three (3) to four (4) gunshots and determined DeJesus’ vehicle to be involved. A felony traffic stop occurred and DeJesus was taken into custody without incident. During a search incident to arrest, DeJesus was found in possession of marijuana, oxycodone, ecstasy, a pill container, and a smoking device (vaporizer). He was also found in possession of a Smith and Wesson revolver. He was processed, interviewed, and released from custody. A criminal complaint was filed December 10, 2021.
