Long, Josiah Daniel - (2) counts of DUI (M) and 1 additional charge

On 12/09/21 at approximately 1214 hrs City of Bradford Police responded to 237 North Onofrio Street for a mental health/welfare check. Just prior to Police arrival the male involved fired several gunshots from a handgun both inside his residence and outside the residence. At least one occupied structure and a shed were struck next to the subjects home. The male was identified as Daniel T. Minich whom resides at that address. City Police, Bradford Twp. Police, and Pennsylvania State Police all worked together to surround the house and provide protection to surrounding residents. City Police negotiated with Minich as he would not come out of the house. Through negotiation and de-escalation tactics Police were able to get Minich to throw the gun out of the front door and then surrender himself to Police safely. A search warrant was conducted at the scene and Officers found within the residence large amount of Methamphetamine. Minich was arraigned by District Magistrate Dominic Cercone and remanded to McKean County Jail with bail denied at this time.

BRADFORD, PA ・ 7 DAYS AGO