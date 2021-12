Maryland football star Dontay Demus is planning to return to Maryland for his senior season rather than enter the NFL, Matt Zenitz of On3 reported. Demus, a 6-foot-3 wide receiver who missed the final seven games of this past season after suffering a serious knee injury, was expected to be picked in the top four rounds of the draft prior to suffering the ugly-looking injury on a kickoff return against Iowa. As he was carted off the field, he could be seen mouthing "I'm coming back." And now it appears he might be, although Maryland sources told IMS a final decision had not been made.

MARYLAND STATE ・ 9 HOURS AGO