Celebrations

50 Over 50 is going global

MSNBC
 23 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleMika Brzezinski, in partnership with Forbes, will...

www.msnbc.com

dallassun.com

Prominent US billionaire forecasts new economic world order

China is winning the economic competition against the United States, according to Ray Dalio, the founder of the world's largest hedge-fund firm, Bridgewater Associates. When asked by the BBC on Thursday whether China was beating the US, Dalio said: "Yes, it's winning." "Their growth rate at a slow level is...
ECONOMY
TheConversationAU

Caroline Kennedy is an ideal US Ambassador and a huge compliment to Australia

US President Joe Biden has nominated Caroline Kennedy as the next US Ambassador to Australia. This follows months of speculation that Kennedy would be given a high-profile ambassadorial role, possibly to Australia. It also fills an important vacancy. Australia has been without an US ambassador since Arthur B Culverhouse finished in Canberra in January 2021. Who is Caroline Kennedy? Kennedy is of course already well known as the sole surviving child of former US president John F Kennedy and a member of one America’s most famous and influential political dynasties. She has had an extensive career in her own right. Most notably...
POLITICS
Rolling Stone

Fox News Doctor Says America Should Just ‘Move Forward’ and Let Omicron ‘Circulate’

Covid-19 has now killed over 800,000 people in the United States. The nation crossed the threshold earlier this week, just in time for a Fox News medical corresponded to suggest America should do away with mandates and go ahead and let the new variant of the disease, Omicron, “circulate.” “We should be able to move forward allowing the fact the virus is causing very mild illness in people who are vaccinated and younger populations, including those people who have become boosted,” Dr. Nicole Saphier, a radiologist, said Wednesday on Fox News. Saphier included the caveat that she is basing her conclusions...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Mika Brzezinski
Washington Examiner

The UAE puts China first and gives Macron his AUKUS revenge

Giving cause for Chinese Communist Party celebration, the United Arab Emirates is suspending a $23 billion purchase of F-35 combat aircraft and MQ-9B drones from the United States. Agreed in the Trump administration's closing days, this arms deal would bring big new revenue streams to both Lockheed Martin (which makes...
WORLD
AFP

Biden taps JFK daughter Caroline as Australia ambassador

President Joe Biden on Wednesday named Caroline Kennedy as the US ambassador to Australia, giving a new public role to the once reticent scion of the celebrated political dynasty. Kennedy was three years old when her father entered the White House in 1961 and, along with her younger brother John Jr., charmed the public, with Neil Diamond later inspired by her to write the song "Sweet Caroline."
POLITICS
BBC

Parag Agrawal: Why Indian-born CEOs dominate Silicon Valley

Parag Agrawal, who was appointed this week as Twitter's CEO, has joined at least a dozen other Indian-born techies in the corner offices of the world's most influential Silicon Valley companies. Microsoft's Satya Nadella, Alphabet's Sundar Pichai, and the top bosses of IBM, Adobe, Palo Alto Networks, VMWare and Vimeo...
BUSINESS
itresearchbrief.com

Investors pressing F&B companies, govts over global nutrition crisis

In the face of global nutrition crisis, investors handling USD 12.4 trillion worth of assets are urging governments and food & beverage businesses to speed up the transition to healthier product offerings. In a pledge made at Tokyo Nutrition for Growth Summit 2021, 53 investors stated that poor-quality diets are...
FOOD & DRINKS
kfgo.com

Global airlines say nations over-reacted to Omicron variant

PARIS (Reuters) – The head of global airlines body IATA criticised governments for worsening the Omicron scare through snap border measures or “rip-off” testing regimes and urged politicians to let travellers make their own decisions based on scientific data. Willie Walsh, director general of the International Air...
LIFESTYLE
bizjournals

Chanel chooses new global chief executive from outside the fashion world

Chanel has named a fashion outsider, Unilever executive Leena Nair, as its new global CEO. The luxury goods group said in a statement reported by Women’s Wear Daily that Nair’s appointment will take effect in January and will “further ensure long-term success as a private company.”. She...
BUSINESS
Abu Dhabi
Vox

The world as we know it is ending. Why are we still at work?

For a moment in early 2020, it seemed like we might get a break from capitalism. A novel coronavirus was sweeping the globe, and leaders and experts recommended that the US pay millions of people to stay home until the immediate crisis was over. These people wouldn’t work. They’d hunker down, take care of their families, and isolate themselves to keep everyone safe. With almost the whole economy on pause, the virus would stop spreading, and Americans could soon go back to normalcy with relatively little loss of life.
HEALTH
ktwb.com

Former Danone CEO to chair global climate disclosures body

LONDON (Reuters) – A new global standard setter for company climate disclosures will be chaired by Emmanuel Faber, the former head of French yoghurt maker Danone and long-time advocate of sustainable business. Faced with a patchwork of norms for companies disclosing to investors how climate change affects their business,...
ENVIRONMENT
CNN

Black tech entrepreneurs struggle to find funding in Britain. Now they're looking abroad

London (CNN Business) — Black tech entrepreneurs in the United Kingdom say they have to rely on foreign investors to get their businesses off the ground. More than a year after the Black Lives Matter protests prompted the UK government to investigate discrimination against Black business owners, British venture capital firms continue to neglect Black and ethnic minority founders despite a booming startup scene.
ECONOMY
pymnts.com

Chanel Hires Leena Nair as Youngest, First Female CEO

Chanel has appointed Leena Nair as global chief executive officer, grabbing the company’s youngest and first female CEO after her 30-year tenure at consumer goods group Unilever. She’ll take the helm at the end of January 2022, the Financial Times reported. Nair will replace Alain Wertheimer, who owns...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Viewsroom: China goes global, Harleys go electric

NEW YORK, Dec 16 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Gina Chon assesses how China’s 20 years of membership of the World Trade Organization have played out compared to expectations in 2001. And Jonathan Guilford test-drives Harley-Davidson’s deal to merge its electric-motorcycle unit with a blank-check company. Breakingviews. Reuters Breakingviews is...
ECONOMY
Reuters

UK-founded Clifford Chance taps Milan-based attorney as new leader

(Reuters) - Clifford Chance has elected longtime partner Charles Adams as its next global managing partner, the London-founded firm said on Thursday. The banking and finance lawyer based in Milan will begin a four-year term on May 1, 2022. He will take over from Matthew Layton, who has served in the role since 2014.
BUSINESS

