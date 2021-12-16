ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Polis: Boosted Coloradans 47 times less likely to be hospitalized than unvaccinated

By Alex Rose, Dara Bitler
 5 days ago

DENVER (KDVR) — Governor Jared Polis provided an update on COVID-19 in Colorado on Thursday morning. He was joined by Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman at a community vaccination sit in Aurora.

“We could be doing 50%, even double the number of vaccinations every day with the sites we have,” Polis said.

Polis said there are currently five confirmed cases of the omicron variant confirmed in Colorado, and said it is only a matter of time before it becomes the prevalent variant.

“The early data shows three vaccination doses are necessary for protection against omicron,” Polis said.

The governor also outlined more data showing the importance of boosters. He said boosted Coloradans are “47 times less likely to be hospitalized than unvaccinated Coloradans.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

