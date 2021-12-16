Cardiovascular disease risk boosted by stress

A new study finds those who drink moderate amounts of alcohol may have a reduced risk of cardiovascular disease and a lower risk of mortality from all causes, compared to those who do not drink. Australian researchers specifically found that drinking about 3.5 drinks per week was associated with a decreased chance of all-cause mortality. Study leader Dr. Johannes Neumann cautions, “The findings need to be interpreted with caution, as study participants were all initially healthy without prior cardiovascular disease or other severe disease, and may have been more physically and socially active than the wider aging population.” He also cautions that there’s existing evidence that shows excessive alcohol consumption increases the risk of other diseases, including liver disease, certain cancers, or pancreatitis. (Fox)

