Public Health

Cardiovascular disease risk boosted by stress

By University of Gothenburg
MedicalXpress
 16 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe risk of cardiovascular disease rises with an increasing burden of perceived stress, financial problems and adverse life events, a major international study with University of Gothenburg researchers as main authors shows. They were able to link the risk of both heart attack and stroke with high stress levels....

medicalxpress.com

